FanFood Joins the 1 Billion Meals Challenge to Benefit Feeding America®

CHICAGO, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FanFood has pledged to enter the 1 Billion Meals Challenge as a member of the Feeding America® Enterprise Society, donating one meal* for every order placed on the FanFood platform in order to expand Feeding America's efforts to end hunger.

40 million people in the U.S. are food insecure — that's 1 in 8 Americans who do not have regular access to nutritious food. FanFood will be contributing an annual cumulative donation of $10,000 as a member of the Feeding America Enterprise Society, which consists of entrepreneurs and businesses that are helping to drive awareness and make an impact on the issue of hunger.

"FanFood is all about letting people share unforgettable moments through concession food, and we believe everyone deserves such joy and happiness by having food on the table every day," said Carson Goodale, co-founder and CEO of FanFood. "We are more than excited to tap into the Feeding America nationwide network of food banks and help bring positive impact to millions who are in need."

The 1 Billion Meals Challenge aims to provide 100 million meals per year through 2025 to families struggling with hunger. Now in its fifth year, the Challenge has provided more than 450 meals through the Feeding Network of 200 member food banks. The gifts are matched by Tony Robbins, author and philanthropist, to double the impact of the gifts made.

"Hunger is an issue that impacts every single county in the United States. Feeding America is thankful for FanFood for its commitment to fighting hunger," said Briana Crane, Director of Development at Feeding America.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

FanFood, Inc. (www.fanfoodapp.com) is a modern mobile concession ordering and management platform at live event venues. The FanFood app allows fans to order concession food from their seats and receive their orders via express pickup or in-seat delivery at their favorite events. We partner with live event venues nationwide to help take pressure off long concession lines, increase sales and increase the overall fan experience. To find out more about FanFood, call (872) 256-0283 or email info@fanfoodapp.com

