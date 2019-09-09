FanFood Named "Official Digital Concession Solution" For Seven States' High School Athletic Associations

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FanFood , the leading mobile platform for concessions ordering, is now recognized as the "Official Digital Concession Solution" for seven High School Athletic Associations, including: California, Louisiana, Arizona, Michigan, Oregon, New Mexico, and Nevada. This makes FanFood the exclusive mobile ordering app for these states' high school athletic events, offering the Association's member schools the opportunity to adopt a cashless concession management system.

This initiative provides high schools in these states with a modern and effective technological solution to improve the fan experience as well as the fundraising outcomes at athletic games. With FanFood, high schools will be able to take the pressure off concession lines, manage all transactions from a single device, and streamline the order fulfillment process.

"Concessions are an integral part of the gameday experience, but waiting in long concession lines can take the fans away from the important action happening on the field," said Carson Goodale, co-founder and CEO of FanFood. "FanFood is here to make both concession ordering and concession management frictionless, so that fans can enjoy an uninterrupted gameday experience while high schools can increase their concession sales."

In addition, FanFood will be providing member schools with free educational materials including guides, strategies, and articles related to high school athletics, gameday operations and other industry insights. Athletic Directors and Booster Club members can sign up for FanFood's weekly newsletter to learn about concession management best practices and fan experience optimization, as compiled by FanFood's in-house research team.

"We're excited to welcome FanFood to the CIF family and look forward to modernizing concession management for our fans and member schools," said CIF Executive Director Roger L. Blake.

FanFood, Inc. (www.fanfoodapp.com) is a mobile concession ordering and management platform for live event venues. The FanFood app allows fans to order concession food from their seats and receive their orders via express pickup or in-seat delivery at their favorite events. We partner with live event venues nationwide to help take pressure off long concession lines, increase sales, and increase the overall fan experience. To find out more about FanFood, call (872) 256-0283 or email info@fanfoodapp.com

