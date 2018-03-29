Fang Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Results

Fourth Quarter 2017 Highlights

 Total revenues were $112.2million .

were .  Operating income was $30.6 million . Non-GAAP operating income was $32.6 million . A description of the adjustments from GAAP to non-GAAP operating income is detailed in the Reconciliation Statement following this press release.

was . was . A description of the adjustments from GAAP to non-GAAP operating income is detailed in the Reconciliation Statement following this press release.  Net income attributable to Fang's shareholders was $15.2 million . Fully diluted earnings per ADS were $0.03 .

was . Fully diluted earnings per ADS were . Non-GAAP net income attributable to Fang's shareholders was $15.1 million . Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per ADS were 0.03. A description of the adjustments from GAAP to non-GAAP net income attributable to Fang's shareholders and fully diluted earnings per ADS is detailed in the Reconciliation Statement following this press release.

"Fang returned to full-year profitable in 2017 after two years of net losses in 2015 and 2016," commented Vincent Mo, Chairman and CEO of Fang. "Although Fang is still in its retransformation back to a platform player, it's clear that we are on the right track going forward."

Fourth Quarter 2017 Results

Revenues

Fang reported total revenues of $112.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, a 35.8 % decrease from $174.7 million in the corresponding period of 2016, primarily due to the decline in e-commerce services by $81.4 million.

Revenue from listing services was $41.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, an increase of 8.2% from $38.6 million in the corresponding period of 2016, driven by the increased number of paying members.

Revenue from marketing services was $49.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, an increase of 3.4% from $48.0 million in the corresponding period of 2016, primarily driven by the refocus of Fang's effort in the online business.

Revenue from e-commerce services was $8.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, a decrease of 90.6% from $89.9 million in the corresponding period of 2016, primarily due to Fang's transformation back to a technology-driven open platform model.

Revenue from Internet financial services was $3.6million in the fourth quarter of 2017, a significant increase from $0.6 million in the corresponding period of 2016, primarily due to the recovery of loan operations and the introduction of collateral loan products.

Revenue from other value-added services was $8.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, an increase of 67.5% compared to $5.2 million in the corresponding period of 2016, primarily driven by the growth of data products in the research business.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was $29.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, a decrease of 66.8% from $89.4 million in the corresponding period of 2016, primarily driven by the closing of the self-owned brokerage stores, deduction of e-commerce staff and cost optimization under the technology-driven open platform model.

Operating Expense

Operating expenses were $51.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, a decrease of 44.9% from $94.2 million in the corresponding period of 2016.

Selling expenses were $27.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, a decrease of 53.0% from $59.2 million for the corresponding period of 2016, primarily driven by the decrease of advertising and promotion fee, sales commission fee.

General and administrative expenses were $24.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, a decrease of 31.1% from $35.3 million for the corresponding period of 2016, primarily due to the deduction of staff cost.

Operating Income

Operating income was $30.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to operating loss of $8.9 million in the corresponding period of 2016, primarily attributable to the closing of the self-owned brokerage stores and effective cost control.

Income Tax Expenses

Income tax expenses were $13.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to $3.1 million in the corresponding period of 2016.

Net Income and EPS

Net income attributable to Fang's shareholders was $15.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to net loss of $10.4 million in the corresponding period of 2016. Earnings per fully-diluted ordinary share and ADS were $0.16 and $0.03 in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to loss per fully-diluted ordinary share and ADS of $0.11 and $0.02 in the fourth quarter of 2016, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA, defined as non-GAAP net income before income taxes, interest expenses, interest income, depreciation and amortization, was $35.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to $2.4 million in the corresponding period of 2016.

Cash

As of December 31, 2017, Fang had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $507.1 million, compared to $590.5 million as of December 31, 2016. Net cash generated from operating activities was $57.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to cash flow generated from operating activities of $85.1 million in the same period of 2016, primarily due to the decrease of cash inflow of loan receivable related to operating activities compared to the fourth quarter of 2016.

Fiscal Year 2017 Results

Revenues

Fang reported total revenues of $444.3 million for 2017, representing a decrease of 51.5% from $916.4 million for 2016, primarily due to the decline in e-commerce services revenue by 489.9 million.

Revenue from marketing services was $149.3 million for 2017, a decrease of 9.8% from $165.4 million for 2016, primarily due to less demand from property developers.

Revenue from e-commerce services was $87.8 million for 2017, a decrease of 84.8% from $577.7 million for 2016, primarily due to Fang's transformation back to a technology-driven open platform model.

Revenue from listing services was $165.4 million for 2017, an increase of 40.0% from $118.1 million for 2016, driven by the increased number of paying members in lower-tier cities.

Revenue from financial services was $12.1 million for 2017, a decrease of 59.3% from $29.6 million for 2016,, primarily due to the reduced loan demand from decreased secondary transaction volumes of Fang's own franchised brokerage services and a strategic shift to a more diversified loan business, which is still at its early stage.

Revenue from other value-added services was $29.8 million for 2017, an increase of 16.6% from $25.6 million for 2016, primarily driven by the growth of data products in the research business.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was $174.6 million for 2017, a decrease of 74.6% from $687.2 million for 2016, primarily driven by the closing of the self-owned brokerage stores, deduction of e-commerce staff and cost optimization under the technology-driven open platform model.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were $232.9 million for 2017, a decrease of 38.8% from $380.7 million for 2016.

Selling expenses were $91.3 million for 2017, a decrease of 60.3% from $229.8 million for 2016, primarily driven by the decrease of advertising and promotion fee, sales commission fee.

General and administrative expenses were $141.1 million for 2017, a decrease of 6.7% from $151.3 million for 2016, primarily due to the deduction of staff cost.

Operating Income

Operating income was $36.8 million for 2017, compared with operating loss of $151.4 million for 2016.

Income Tax Expenses

Income tax expenses were $21.4 million for 2017, compared to $25.0 million for the corresponding period in 2016. The expenses decrease was primarily due to the reversal of previously recorded ASC 740 (FIN 48) tax and interest liability.

Net Loss/Income and EPS

Net income attributable to Fang's shareholders was $16.3 million for 2017, compared to net loss $169.6 million for 2016. Earnings per fully-diluted ordinary share and ADS were $0.18 and $0.04 in 2017, compared to loss per fully-diluted ordinary share and ADS of $1.81 and $0.36 in 2016, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA was $63.6 million for 2017, compared to negative $121.2 million for 2016.

Cash

Cash generated from operating activities was $126.9 million for 2017, compared to net cash generated from operating activities $131.2 million for 2016, primarily due to the decrease of cash inflow of loan receivable related to operating activities compared to 2016.

Business Outlook

Fang estimates its net income for 2018 will range from approximately $100 million to approximately $120 million, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 388.3% to approximately 485.9%. This forecast reflects Fang's current and preliminary view, which is subject to change.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on Fang's website at http://ir.fang.com .

About Fang

Fang operates the leading real estate Internet portal in China in terms of the number of page views and visitors to its websites. Through its websites, Fang provides e-commerce, marketing, listing, financial and other value-added services for China's fast-growing real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors. Its user-friendly websites support active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and other value-added services for, the real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors in China. Fang currently maintains about 100 offices to focus on local market needs and its website and database contains real estate related content covering more than 651 cities in China. For more information about Fang, please visit http://ir.fang.com.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "is expected to," "anticipates," "aim," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "are likely to," "estimates," "may," "should" and similar expressions, and include, without limitation, statements regarding Fang's future financial performance, revenue guidance, growth and growth rates, market position and continued business transformation. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Fang's control, which may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the impact of Fang's transformation back to a technology-driven Internet platform and the impact of current and future government policies affecting China's real estate market. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Fang's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Fang does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Fang's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), Fang uses in this press release the following measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission: (1) non-GAAP operating (loss)/income, (2) non-GAAP net (loss)/income and (3) non-GAAP basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per ordinary share and per ADS (4) adjusted EBITDA. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Fang believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information to investors regarding its operating performance by excluding share-based compensation expenses and the related tax effects, realized gain on available-for-sale security, interest income and expenses, income tax expenses, and depreciation expense for the relevant period, which (1) may not be indicative of Fang's recurring core business operating results or (2) are not expected to result in future cash payments. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to Fang's historical performance and assist its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that share-based compensation, interest income and expenses, income tax expenses, and depreciation expenses have been and will continue to be a significant recurring expense that will continue to exist in Fang's business for the foreseeable future. Management compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliation between non-GAAP financial measures and their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Fang Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data and per share data) ASSETS December 31, December 31,



2017 2016 Current assets: (Unaudited) (Audited)

Cash and cash equivalents 228,276 336,528

Restricted cash, current 223,002 211,084

Short-term investments 55,801 42,929

Accounts receivable, net 66,884 93,672

Funds receivable 6,264 20,483

Prepayment and other current assets 32,704 39,824

Commitment deposits 300 6,527

Loan receivable, current 129,438 41,966

Amount due from related parties 167 197 Total current assets 742,836 793,210 Non-current assets:





Property and equipment, net 622,145 319,897

Prepaid land lease payments 35,728



Loan receivable, non-current 14,674 16,808

Deferred tax assets, non-current 7,602 4,915

Deposit for non-current assets 58,722 240,712

Restricted cash, non-current portion 39,982 -

Long-term investments 470,964 231,880

Other non-current assets 2,026 7,391 Total non-current assets 1,251,843 821,603 Total assets 1,994,679 1,614,813







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities:





Short-term loans 236,985 212,734

Deferred revenue 168,884 129,765

Accrued expenses and other liabilities 303,714 318,539

Customers' refundable fees 7,070 28,630

Income tax payable 4,374 6,022

Convertible senior notes-current 5,700 - Total current liabilities 726,727 695,691 Non-current liabilities:





Long-term loans 114,109 65,190

Convertible senior notes-non current 291,365 295,268

Deferred tax liabilities, non-current 126,641 70,424

Other non-current liabilities 1,138 415 Total non-current liabilities 533,253 431,297 Total Liabilities 1,259,980 1,126,988







Equity:





Class A ordinary shares, par value Hong Kong Dollar ("HK$") 1

per share, 600,000,000 shares authorized for Class A and Class

B in aggregate, issued shares as of December 31, 2017 and

2016: 71,425,120 and 71,077,816; outstanding shares as of

December 31, 2017 and 2016: 64,360,062 and 64,012,758 9,204 9,157

Class B ordinary shares, par value HK$1 per share,

600,000,000 shares authorized for Class A and Class B in

aggregate, and 24,336,650 shares and 24,336,650 shares

issued and outstanding as at December 31, 2017 and December

31, 2016, respectively 3,124 3,124

Treasure stock (136,615) (136,615)

Additional paid-in capital 500,666 488,943

Accumulated other comprehensive income 137,463 (81,349)

Retained earnings 220,165 203,870 Total Fang Holdings Limited shareholders' equity 734,007 487,130

Noncontrolling interests 692 695 Total equity 734,699 487,825 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 1,994,679 1,614,813

Fang Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data and per share data)





Three months ended

Year ended





December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,





2017

2016

2017

2016





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Revenues:

















E-commerce services 8,480

89,853

87,809

577,684



Marketing services 49,632

48,019

149,267

165,437



Listing services 41,813

38,628

165,374

118,109



Financial services 3,645

606

12,055

29,602



Other value-added services and other services 8,647

(2,443)

29,791

25,559

Total revenues 112,217

174,663

444,296

916,391





















Cost of Revenues:

















Cost of services (29,702)

(89,403)

(174,599)

(687,184)

Total Cost of Revenues (29,702)

(89,403)

(174,599)

(687,184)





















Gross Profit 82,515

85,260

269,697

229,207





















Operating expenses and income:















Selling expenses (27,819)

(59,227)

(91,250)

(229,817)



General and administrative expenses (24,332)

(35,339)

(141,097)

(151,251)



Other operating income(loss) 238

415

(567)

415

Operating Income (loss) 30,602

(8,891)

36,783

(151,446)



Foreign exchange gain (loss) (198)

6,451

15

(1,882)



Interest income 2,688

2,884

11,322

11,367



Interest expense (3,374)

(7,514)

(16,153)

(20,791)



Change in fair value of trading securities 518

-

518

-



Realized gain on available-for-sale

securities (including accumulated other

comprehensive income reclassifications for

unrealized (loss) gain on available-for-sale

securities of US$10,583, US$2,736 for the

year ended December 31, 2016, 2017

respectively 261

-

2,736

10,583



Investment income 1,325

1,056

6,692

3,281



Government grants 975

940

3,154

6,469



Other non-operating income (loss) (4,562)

-

(4,562)

-



Other-than-temporary impairment on

available-for-sale securities -

(2,232)

(2,768)

(2,232)

Income (loss) before income taxes and

noncontrolling interests 28,235

(7,305)

37,737

(144,651)

Income tax expenses

















Income tax expenses (13,062)

(3,079)

(21,442)

(24,984)

Net income (loss) 15,173

(10,385)

16,295

(169,635)



Net income attributable to noncontrolling

interests (2)

(2)

(3)

0

Net income (loss) attributable to Fang Holdings

Limited shareholders 15,175

(10,383)

16,298

(169,635)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax















Foreign currency translation 19,087

(81,642)

56,404

(60,732)



Amounts reclassified from accumulated other

comprehensive income (261)

-

(2,736)

(10,583)



Unrealized gain on available-for-sale security (23,884)

(1,057)

163,272

7,326



Loss on intra-entity foreign transactions of

long-term-investment nature 499





1,872

(6,996)

Total other comprehensive income (loss),

net of tax (4,559)

(82,699)

218,812

(70,985)

Comprehensive income (loss) 10,614

(93,084)

235,107

(240,620)

Earnings per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares











Basic 0.17

(0.11)

0.18

(1.81)



Diluted 0.16

(0.11)

0.18

(1.81)

Earnings per ADS

















Basic 0.03

(0.02)

0.04

(0.36)



Diluted 0.03

(0.02)

0.04

(0.36)

Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares outstanding:







Basic 89,060,615

91,214,789

88,475,665

93,659,152



Diluted 95,347,781

91,214,789

92,863,987

93,659,152

Weighted average number of ADSs outstanding:













Basic 445,303,077

456,073,946

442,378,324

468,295,759



Diluted 476,738,907

456,073,946

464,319,935

468,295,759





















Fang Holdings Limited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data and per share data)

Three months ended

Year ended

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2017

2016

2017

2016 GAAP income from 30,602

(8,891)

36,783

(151,447) operations













Share-based compensation 2,056

2,545

7,218

9,477 expense













Non-GAAP income from 32,658

(6,346)

44,001

(141,970) operations





























GAAP net income 15,173

(10,385)

16,295

(169,635) One-off tax benefit -

-

-

- Investment income (1,586)

(1,056)

(9,428)

(13,864) Change in fair value of trading (518)

-

(518)

- securities













Share-based compensation 2,056

2,545

7,218

9,477 expense













Non-GAAP net income 15,125

(8,896)

13,567

(174,022)















Net Income attributable to 15,175

(10,383)

16,298

(169,635) Fang shareholders













One-off tax benefit -

-

-

- Investment income (1,586)

(1,056)

(9,428)

(13,864) Change in fair value of trading













securities (518)

-

(518)

- Share-based compensation 2,056

2,545

7,218

9,477 expense













Non-GAAP net Income 15,127

(8,894)

13,570

(174,022) attributable to Fang













Holdings Limited













shareholders





























GAAP earnings per share for













Class A and Class B ordinary shares:













Basic 0.17

(0.11)

0.18

(1.81) Diluted 0.16

(0.11)

0.18

(1.81) GAAP earnings per ADS:













Basic 0.03

(0.02)

0.04

(0.36) Diluted 0.03

(0.02)

0.04

(0.36) Non-GAAP earnings per share













for Class A and Class B













ordinary shares:













Basic 0.17

(0.10)

0.15

(1.86) Diluted 0.16

(0.10)

0.15

(1.86) Non-GAAP earnings per ADS:









Basic 0.03

(0.02)

0.03

(0.37) Diluted 0.03

(0.02)

0.03

(0.37) Weighted average number of













Class A and Class B ordinary













shares outstanding:













Basic 89,060,616.00

91,214,789.00

88,475,665.00

93,659,152.00 Diluted 95,347,781.00

91,214,789.00

92,863,987.00

93,659,152.00 Weighted average number of ADSs outstanding:







Basic 445,303,078.00

456,073,946.00

442,378,324.00

468,295,759.00 Diluted 476,738,907.00

456,073,946.00

464,319,935.00

468,295,759.00















Non-GAAP Net income 15,125.00

(8,896.00)

13,567.00

(174,022.00) Add back:













Interest expense 3,374.00

7,514.00

16,153.00

20,791.00 Income tax expenses 13,062.00

3,079.00

21,442.00

24,983.00 Depreciation expenses 6,763.00

3,562.00

23,737.00

18,442.00 Subtract:













Interest income (2,688.00)

(2,884.00)

(11,322.00)

(11,367.00) Adjusted EBITDA 35,636.00

2,375.00

63,577.00

(121,173.00)

