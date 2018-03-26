Fang Holdings Limited to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results on March 29, 2018

BEIJING, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) ("Fang" or "we"), the leading real estate Internet portal in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2017 before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
Fang's management team will host a conference call on the same day at 8:00 AM U.S. EST (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time). The dial-in details for the live conference call are:
|
International Toll:
|
+65 67135090
|
Local Toll:
|
United States
|
+1 845-675-0437 / +1 866-519-4004
|
Hong Kong
|
+852 3018-6771 / +852 800-906-601
|
Mainland China
|
+86 400-620-8038 / +86 800-819-0121
|
Passcode:
|
SFUN
A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call from 11:00 ET on Mar 29, 2018 through 9:59 ET April 6, 2018. The dial-in details for the telephone replay are:
|
International Toll:
|
+61 2-8199-0299
|
Toll-Free:
|
United States
|
+1 855-452-5696 / +1 646-254-3697
|
Hong Kong
|
+852 800-963-117 / +852 3051-2780
|
Mainland China
|
+86 400-602-2065 / +86 800-870-0205
|
Conference ID:
|
8879727
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on Fang's website at http://ir.fang.com.
About Fang
Fang operates the leading real estate Internet portal in China in terms of the number of page views and visitors to its websites. Through our websites, we provide e-commerce, marketing, listing, financial and other value-added services for China's fast-growing real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors. Our user-friendly websites support active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and other value-added services for, the real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors in China. Fang currently maintains about 100 offices to focus on local market needs and its website and database contains real estate related content covering more than 651 cities in China. For more information about Fang, please visit http://ir.fang.com.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Dr. Hua Lei
CFO
Phone: +86-10-5631-8661
Email: leihua@fang.com
Ms. Dana Cheng
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
Phone: +86-10-5631 8174
Email: chengyu.bj@fang.com
