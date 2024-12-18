Fangzhou Inc. and Bristol Myers Squibb China Join Forces on a Strategic Alliance to Advance Internet Healthcare

SHANGHAI, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fangzhou Inc. ("Fangzhou" or the "Company") (06086.HK), a pioneer in Internet healthcare solutions, announced a strategic alliance with Bristol Myers Squibb ("BMS") China on December 16th. The partnership was officially formalized with the signing of a collaboration agreement by Dr. Xie Fangmin, founder, chairman, and CEO of Fangzhou, and Mr. Wen Yizhong, the head of the Innovative Medicines Division at BMS China and General Manager for BMS Hong Kong.

This strategic alliance aims to drive innovation in Internet healthcare by emphasizing the development of cutting-edge digital medical platforms and models for Internet-based chronic disease care delivery. The collaboration will also focus on in-depth collaboration around two of BMS' newest products in China, Reblozyl® (利布洛泽®), a recombinant fusion protein indicated for the treatment of β-thalassemia and Sotyktu® (颂狄多®), a selective, allosteric TYK2 inhibitor indicated for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Dr. Xie Fangmin remarked, "With Fangzhou's strong technological capabilities and BMS' extensive research and development expertise, this collaboration marks an exciting new opportunity to advance digital healthcare." Mr. Wen Yizhong highlighted the strong collaborative foundation established with Fangzhou in the past and expressed his optimism that the strategic partnership will produce lasting benefits, achieving a "1+1＞2" effect that propels innovative development within the industry.

Looking ahead, Fangzhou and BMS will leverage their exceptional expertise in digital innovation, seamless omnichannel collaboration, and comprehensive chronic disease management services to establish a dynamic partnership. Together, they aim to build a strong and healthy future for the rapidly growing internet medical industry in China, pioneering new frontiers and raising standards in healthcare technology and services.

About Fangzhou Inc.

Fangzhou Inc. (06086.HK) is China's leading online chronic disease management platform. With 45.6 million registered users and 217,000 registered doctors on its platform (as of June 30, 2024), the Company provides tailored medical care and precision medicine for a growing population of chronic disease patients. For more details, visit https://investors.jianke.com.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company with a robust research and development pipeline in oncology, hematology, immunology and fibrosis, and cardiovascular diseases. The mission of Bristol Myers Squibb is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases.

