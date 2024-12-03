Fangzhou Inc. Announces Inclusion of Its Shares in Hang Seng Hong Kong-Listed Biotech Index

HONG KONG, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fangzhou Inc. ("Fangzhou" or the "Company") (06086.HK), a leader in Internet healthcare solutions, announced today that the Company's Ordinary Shares, which trade on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEX"), will be included in the Hang Seng Hong Kong-Listed Biotech Index ("HSHKBIO"), effective December 9th, 2024, according to the announcement issued by Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited ("HSIL").

(https://www.hsi.com.hk/static/uploads/contents/en/news/pressRelease/20241122T174500.pdf)

Mr. Xie Fangmin, Chairman and CEO of Fangzhou, stated, "We are thrilled to be included in the Hang Seng Hong Kong-Listed Biotech Index. This inclusion will not only elevate the company's profile among a broader spectrum of investors, but also create opportunities for our customers, partners, and investors to engage with Fangzhou Inc.'s innovative Internet healthcare solutions and be part of our mission to enhance healthcare accessibility and delivery."

Fangzhou has been listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since July 2024. As a pioneer in the Internet hospital sector, the Company is focused on chronic disease management and providing tailored medical care and precision medicine for a growing population of chronic disease patients.

About Hang Seng Hong Kong-Listed Biotech Index ("HSHKBIO")

In 2019 HSIL launched the Hang Seng Hong Kong Listed Biotech Index, which reflects the overall performance of biotech companies that are listed in Hong Kong, including stocks listed through Chapter 18A of the Listing Rules of Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. HSHKBIO includes the 50 largest companies that are classified as "Biotechnology", "Pharmaceuticals", and "Medical Devices" in the Hang Seng Industry Classification System ("HSICS").

About Fangzhou Inc.

Fangzhou Inc. (06086.HK) is China's leading online chronic disease management platform. With 45.6 million registered users and 217,000 registered doctors on its platform (as of June 30, 2024), the Company provides tailored medical care and precision medicine for a growing population of chronic disease patients. For more details, visit https://investors.jianke.com.

Media Contact

For further inquiries or interviews, please reach out to:

Xingwei Zhao Associate Director of Public Relations Email: [email protected]

Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements

SOURCE Fangzhou Inc.