Fangzhou Inc. Garners Prestigious "Most Valued Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Enterprise" Award

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fangzhou Inc. ("Fangzhou" or the "Company") (06086.HK), a leader in Internet healthcare solutions, was honored with a "Most Valued Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Enterprise" award at the grand "9th Zhitong Finance Capital Market Summit and Listed Company Gala" held in Shenzhen, China.

Mr. Xie Fangmin, Chairman and CEO of Fangzhou, stated, "We are honored to receive this award. This recognition underscores our dedication to advancing technological innovation and supporting the high-quality development of the Internet healthcare industry."

A "Most Valued Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Enterprise" award is bestowed upon exceptional pharmaceutical and healthcare companies listed in Hong Kong and the United States, recognizing their robust corporate governance, industry leadership, and strong business performance.

As a pioneer in the Internet healthcare sector, Fangzhou has been listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since July 2024 and was included in the Hang Seng Hong Kong-Listed Biotech Index ("HSHKBIO") as of December 9, 2024.

Since its inception, Fangzhou has focused on leveraging advanced technologies, including AI technology and big data, to enhance its chronic disease management platform and provide patients and doctors a better user experience. Receiving this award highlights the Company's strong industry recognition, and its ongoing commitment to driving innovation in the online healthcare sector.

About Fangzhou Inc.

Fangzhou Inc. (06086.HK) is China's leading online chronic disease management platform. With 45.6 million registered users and 217,000 registered doctors on its platform (as of June 30, 2024), the Company provides tailored medical care and precision medicine for a growing population of chronic disease patients. For more details, visit https://investors.jianke.com.

About the Zhitong Finance Capital Market Summit and Listed Company Gala

The "9th Zhitong Finance Capital Market Summit and Listed Company Gala " was jointly hosted by Zhitong Finance, a leading Hong Kong and U.S. stock information platform, and New Wisdom Fund Network, a one-stop service platform for Chinese overseas private equity funds. The conference gathered representatives from top domestic and international financial institutions and chief economists, along with over 300 senior executives from Hong Kong and U.S. stock listed companies, 100+ US equity funds and more than 1,000 professional investors, collectively exploring investment opportunities in Chinese assets in 2025. Over its nine consecutive years of successful hosting, the summit has garnered significant acclaim and influence in the nation's capital markets.

Media Contact

For further inquiries or interviews, please reach out to:

Xingwei Zhao Associate Director of Public Relations Email: [email protected]

Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements

SOURCE Fangzhou Inc.