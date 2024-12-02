Fangzhou Inc. Strengthens Partnerships with Tencent and Baidu, Unveiling its "AI Agent Solution"

CHENGDU, China, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 22, 2024, Fangzhou Inc. ("Fangzhou" or the "Company") (06086.HK), a leader in Internet healthcare solutions, hosted the "Data and AI: Decoding Digital Engagement" summit in Chengdu, bringing together key representatives from leading Internet companies Tencent and Baidu, along with executives from over 30 leading pharmaceutical companies. They held in-depth discussions on strategies for driving user growth and enhancing business performance through innovative digital marketing solutions.

The event also marked a significant expansion of Fangzhou's strategic partnerships with Tencent Healthcare and Baidu Health. This powerful alliance combines Fangzhou's expertise in chronic disease management with Tencent and Baidu's strengths in mobile ecosystems, data analytics, and AI research, with the goal of enabling a seamless user journey from health and disease content discovery to ongoing disease management, while enhancing digital marketing efficiency and user engagement across the patient lifecycle.

Dr. Xie Fangmin, founder, chairman, and CEO of Fangzhou, emphasized the significance of this collaboration, stating, "This partnership marks a pivotal moment in our journey to revolutionize Internet healthcare. By joining forces with industry leaders and innovators, we're not just expanding our reach – we're reimagining the entire healthcare ecosystem. Our goal is to create a seamless, user-centric platform that delivers comprehensive and high-quality health services to millions. This is more than a business strategy; it's our commitment to shaping the future of healthcare in China."

Fangzhou Launches "AI Agent Solution"

A key highlight of the event was Fangzhou's unveiling of its healthcare-focused "AI Agent Solution", a suite of tools designed to facilitate access to healthcare information and analysis for both consumers and healthcare professionals. Consumers can utilize Fangzhou's mini program to easily find health and diagnosis information, along with easy-to-understand "personalized interpretation" of over fifty types of medical reports. For healthcare providers, Fangzhou's "AI Academic Interaction Assistant" enhances the efficiency of scientific content research, with support for voice input, and Chinese/English bilingual search output, and automated literature summaries, significantly reducing search time by up to 80%. This commitment to technological innovation not only creates new pathways for health management but also supports Fangzhou's mission of empowering users and healthcare professionals alike with cutting-edge solutions.

Fangzhou Inc. (06086.HK) is China's leading online chronic disease management platform. With 45.6 million registered users and 217,000 registered doctors on its platform (as of June 30, 2024), the Company provides tailored medical care and precision medicine for a growing population of chronic disease patients. For more details, visit https://investors.jianke.com.

Tencent and Baidu, two global leaders in digital technology, are dedicated to enriching the lives of Internet users, and enhancing operational efficiency for its partners across the healthcare, insurance, and pharmaceutical sectors.

