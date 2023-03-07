FanHero Launches All-in-One Video Platform for Users to Manage, Distribute and Monetize Content

New over-the-top video platform available for all content, from sports to business, helping content creators and businesses reach and engage audiences

ORLANDO, Fla., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FanHero , an end-to-end video technology cloud™ company, today announced the launch of a new all-in-one platform transforming how video content is shared and consumed. FanHero allows content creators and businesses worldwide to develop branded video channels featuring on-demand and live streaming options for an end-to-end solution that provides users with customized capabilities and control over their content.

FanHero's scalable and customizable platform can be white-labeled and used as an enterprise solution for any industry. FanHero use cases include corporate communications, news organizations, educators, course creators, and sports leagues. FanHero delivers the tools needed to create, upload, manage, distribute and monetize video content in one place.

FanHero helps content creators build and control their brand and following. FanHero provides robust video tools simplifying content creation and delivering the ultimate video experiences with HD quality and live chat functionality on a global basis.

FanHero optimizes user's ability to make money, allowing users to offer subscriptions, pay-per-view events, sponsorships and product sales. Users have control over their earnings supported by a host of analytics and reporting tools providing key insights to drive better decisions.

"We've developed an all-in-one video platform that elevates the video experience by aggregating the industry's best components for managing, distributing, and monetizing video," says Humberto Farias, founding partner of FanHero. "Whether customers are looking for a simple video hosting solution, to monetize their content around the globe, or build a community around their video content, FanHero's video technology cloud empowers them to do that."

For more information and for a free demo, visit www.fanhero.com .

About FanHero:

FanHero is a video technology cloud™ company and the provider of an all-in-one, white-label live video streaming and over-the-top (OTT) solution based in Orlando, Florida. Since its inception, the FanHero platform has allowed businesses and creators to distribute and monetize content worldwide using its proprietary video technology cloud™ to power their video and streaming operations. FanHero offers a sophisticated video platform solution that is easy to use and delivers fast and reliable experiences for both content creators and viewers. The platform is capable of handling both on-demand and live video content and provides all the necessary tools to create, host, manage, distribute, and monetize videos.

FanHero started its operations in 2016 with partners Peer Snoep, Chris Cooper, Humberto Farias, Leonardo Farias, and Ben Trevathan. FanHero focused on app development for celebrities and soccer clubs. In 2017, FanHero was named one of the top 10 fastest-growing startups at SXSW. In 2018, the company was recognized as one of the best startups in Orlando. In 2020, FanHero expanded its operations to provide a white-label cloud-based video platform for businesses, enterprises, and content creators in the OTT and VOD markets and is now used by clients worldwide. Today FanHero is making its leading technology available to everyone.

Contact:

AM PR for FanHero

[email protected]

SOURCE FanHero