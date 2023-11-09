FanHero Launches Free Community Streaming Platform for Creators

The newsfeed-style layout, in addition to its OTT interface, allows creators to share and instantly monetize content while amplifying community engagement and content sharing.

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FanHero, the trailblazing end-to-end video technology cloud company, announced today a new feature, called Community, that puts content creators first. Creators of any size will now have a free option to monetize their content, with the best revenue split available on the market. Community also gives creators more options than ever to connect with audiences, including a newsfeed-style social network to monetize live streams, photos, forums and more. Community is free for creators of any size who need their own branded video channel to host, embed, manage, distribute and monetize with no upfront or monthly cost.

With Community, FanHero now offers to content creators and their audiences:

  • A sleek interface that amplifies engagement and cultivates loyal fans.
  • A dynamic newsfeed where creators take charge, sharing content and sparking audience interactions.
  • Opportunities to stream, and monetize pre-recorded content instantly with a free plan
  • Limitless bandwidth, offering creators the ability to stream to various social media channels simultaneously.

"The streamlined Community layout not only elevates audience engagement but also optimizes monetization. We have always been a creator-first platform. Our free Community plan enables  creators of all scales to seamlessly begin their creator journey with instant monetization, eliminating the need for a substantial initial investment," said Humberto Farias, CEO of FanHero.

The addition of a free plan allows creators of any size to utilize FanHero and begin monetizing regardless of their size. As creators begin to scale, they can grow with FanHero and upgrade to one of the more advanced plans that offer a white-label video platform, Android and iOS mobile apps, custom URLs, and more.

To upgrade to FanHero Community, build your brand and take control of your revenue, click here.

For additional information, please visit www.fanhero.com.

About FanHero:
Established in 2016, FanHero has swiftly transitioned from app development for celebrities to a pioneering force in the video technology realm. Renowned for its innovative white-label live streaming and OTT solutions, the company has garnered accolades, including being named among the top 10 fastest-growing startups at SXSW in 2017. FanHero's intuitive platform, tailored for both on-demand and live content, empowers creators and businesses globally, ensuring seamless video experiences. With its expansion in 2020, it now offers a robust cloud-based video platform, trusted by clients worldwide for reliability and performance.

