FanHero Launches Game-Changing Influencer Live Streaming Platform Debuting at VidCon 2023

News provided by

FanHero

14 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FanHero, the trailblazing end-to-end video technology cloud™ company, is thrilled to unveil its latest innovation, FanHero for Influencers, an unparalleled live streaming platform tailored specifically to empower content creators and influencers. This highly anticipated launch will take place at VidCon 2023, marking a new era in influencer monetization and engagement.

FanHero for Influencers revolutionizes the way influencers connect with their audience, providing a comprehensive suite of features designed to transform video content into a thriving subscription service. This customizable platform allows influencers to leverage their unique brand identity and dedicated fan base to unlock new levels of success. Powered by FanHero's cutting-edge all-in-one Studio live streaming service, influencers gain access to a powerful toolkit that maximizes their potential, offering live streaming capabilities, enhanced views and engagement, and unprecedented brand growth.

FanHero for Influencers boasts a range of key benefits tailored to meet the specific needs of influencers and content creators in the digital space, including:

  • Seamless Cross-Platform Experience: A platform-agnostic template with device-specific players, delivering an exceptional user experience across all devices and platforms.
  • Global Video Delivery Infrastructure: Leverage FanHero's efficient and cost-saving broadcast-grade video delivery infrastructure, ensuring smooth and reliable content distribution worldwide.
  • Monetization Made Easy: Empower influencers to monetize content with ease, providing access to monetization features that are seamlessly integrated into their personal brand.
  • White-Label: Customizable themes and navigation that reflect brand and style ensure a cohesive and immersive experience for viewers.
  • Data Ownership and Control: Built-in Media Center and Category Creator/Admin Portal gives influencers complete ownership of the data generated from their live streams. This level of control enhances organization, insights, and revenue optimization.

"We firmly believe that live streaming is the ultimate catalyst for influencers to forge genuine connections with their audience and achieve unprecedented levels of engagement," states Humberto Farias, founding partner of FanHero. "FanHero for Influencers is a game-changer, empowering influencers and content creators to create captivating content, expand their audience reach, and monetize their passion. At VidCon 2023, we are excited to showcase this revolutionary platform and put the creative power back in the hands of influencers."

In addition to the Influencer platform, FanHero's Studio capabilities offer a range of powerful features, including advanced scheduling, participant management, and multi-platform broadcasting. Influencers can seamlessly share live videos capturing their daily experiences, host engaging Q&A sessions, unveil exclusive merchandise, and much more. Studio enables simultaneous broadcasting across popular platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitter, Twitch, and custom RTMP outputs.

Experience the Future of Influencer Streaming at VidCon 2023: FanHero invites influencers and content creators to explore the cutting-edge platform at booth 1816 during VidCon 2023, June 21 to June 24, in Anaheim, California. Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to witness the next chapter in influencer streaming firsthand. For additional information and to request a free demo, please visit www.fanhero.com.

About FanHero:
FanHero is a visionary video technology cloud™ company that has been at the forefront of empowering businesses and creators worldwide. With a proven track record in delivering comprehensive white-label live video streaming and over-the-top (OTT) solutions, FanHero continues to revolutionize the digital content landscape. With an intuitive interface, robust performance, and reliable experiences, FanHero caters to both on-demand and live video content, equipping users with the necessary tools to create, host, manage, distribute, and monetize videos.

Founded in 2016, FanHero has quickly evolved from app development for celebrities and soccer clubs to becoming a leading force in the video technology industry. In recognition of its rapid growth and innovation, FanHero was named one of the top 10 fastest-growing startups at SXSW in 2017 and received accolades as one of the best startups in Orlando in 2018. In response to the rapidly changing digital landscape, FanHero expanded its operations in 2020 to provide a white-label cloud-based video platform for businesses, enterprises, and content creators in the OTT and VOD markets. Today, FanHero's technology is trusted and utilized by clients worldwide, ensuring fast, reliable, and seamless video experiences for both creators and viewers alike.

Media Contact:
AM PR for FanHero
[email protected]

SOURCE FanHero

