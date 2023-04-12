FanHero Launches Studio, a Complete and Easy-to-Use Live Streaming Platform for Brands and Creators

New platform offers brands and creators of all sizes the newest technology to simplify and maximize live streaming

ORLANDO, Fla., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FanHero , an end-to-end video technology cloud™ company, today announced the launch of its Studio platform, an easy-to-use platform for creators to maximize their potential with live streaming. The Studio platform provides all of the necessary tools to create and customize professional-looking live streams, broadcast to multiple destinations, increase views and engagement, and grow brand awareness.

FanHero's Studio platform allows users to schedule the live streams in advance and have full control over their participants and topics. Through the platform, creators can share a video or presentation, conduct product demos, run promotional offers and flash sales, as well as conduct webinars, workshops and conferences. In addition, Studio allows users to broadcast their live stream to multiple platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitter, Twitch, and custom RTMP outputs, simultaneously.

Live streaming is beneficial for all creators from solo entrepreneurs to enterprises to cultivate stronger relationships and connect with their audience, and is shown to increase views and boost engagement. FanHero is offering its complete streaming platform with the latest technology to support users' needs. The offering reaches all levels of creators and provides an easy-to-use solution for live streaming.

"We've developed this Studio platform as a simple solution for users of all types to utilize live streaming on all of their favorite channels through one location, while maintaining their brand's professional image," says Humberto Farias, founding partner of FanHero. "Businesses and creators can grow their brand with the ability to scale their capabilities and offerings as their awareness increases."

About FanHero:

FanHero is a video technology cloud™ company and the provider of an all-in-one, white-label live video streaming and over-the-top (OTT) solution based in Orlando, Florida. Since its inception, the FanHero platform has allowed businesses and creators to distribute and monetize content worldwide using its proprietary video technology cloud™ to power their video and streaming operations. FanHero offers a sophisticated video platform solution that is easy to use and delivers fast and reliable experiences for both content creators and viewers. The platform is capable of handling both on-demand and live video content and provides all the necessary tools to create, host, manage, distribute, and monetize videos.

FanHero started its operations in 2016 with partners Peer Snoep, Chris Cooper, Humberto Farias, Leonardo Farias, and Ben Trevathan. FanHero focused on app development for celebrities and soccer clubs. In 2017, FanHero was named one of the top 10 fastest-growing startups at SXSW. In 2018, the company was recognized as one of the best startups in Orlando. In 2020, FanHero expanded its operations to provide a white-label cloud-based video platform for businesses, enterprises, and content creators in the OTT and VOD markets and is now used by clients worldwide. In 2023 FanHero launched the FanHero Video Technology Cloud™ as a Saas platform making its leading technology available to everyone.

