Fanjul Family: We Support a Free Cuba

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- May 20, 1902, marked the birth of a sovereign Cuba after decades of sacrifice, war, and the pursuit of self-determination.

On today's anniversary, the Fanjul Gómez-Mena family affirms its support for efforts by President Donald J. Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to once again bring freedom, democracy, and the rule of law to Cuba. After more than six decades under a communist regime, we believe meaningful change is finally possible.

Our family is grateful to the United States. America gave us what a communist dictatorship denied us in Cuba: the freedom to work, to own, to worship, to dissent, to fail, to begin again, and to prosper through effort rather than permission.

The day the communist regime ends will not mark the end of Cuba's struggle—it will mark the beginning of its renewal.

We are committed to supporting the Cuban people and helping rebuild a free Cuba as their partners, mentors, and family. We pledge our experience, resources, and dedication to building a nation grounded in liberty, opportunity, private enterprise, human dignity, and democratic institutions.

We also pledge to share what we have learned in America -- this great country -- about freedom, opportunity, and enterprise, so prosperity can belong to all Cubans—and so every citizen can build, own, and determine their own future.

SOURCE The Fanjul Family