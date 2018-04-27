Fanless & Waterproof High Performance Computer Provides 4 Core I7 for Extreme Environments

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Small PC computers recently began production of their upgraded CPU configuration for rugged computer model SC240ML. The SC240ML is an all-weather Intel® i-series computer designed and tested for reliable operation in extreme environments. In a compact size package of 10.5" x 7.5" x 3.9", this high-performance computer is under 8lbs and operates silently, with no moving parts.

Sealed & Waterproof for Extreme Environments

A solid aluminum chassis combined with a passive cooling system allows the SC240ML computer to operate in environments that experience high shock, vibration and extreme temperatures. The SC240ML is specifically designed for the specialized requirements in the oil and gas, transportation, public safety, utility, military and industrial automation sectors.

Small PCs unique heat pipe assembly, combined with a set of waterproof connectors and cables, provides a high-performance computer that is sealed to dirt, dust and water. Standard configurations include a Skylake 6th Generation Intel® Mobile Core i3, 4 Core i5 or 4 Core i7 processor and HD Graphics 530 engine. Basic I/O includes a RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port, 3 USB ports and HDMI Video port. Extra Ethernet and USB ports are available. The SC240ML supports optional Hot Swap Drive Shuttles.

The 6th generation Intel CPU upgrade also includes support for standard mobile SATA hard drives as well as upgrades to USB 3.0 ports. Configuration options include memory to 32GB, solid state flash drives to 4 TB, RS232/RS422/RS485 serial ports, Wireless LAN and Bluetooth. The unit also supports dual or triple video options. Our intelligent vehicle power supply is available with support for 9-36V DC input and special features such as intelligent shut down and vehicle ignition on/off support. All configurations include the operating system installed and tested with OS support for various Linux and MS-Windows versions including Windows 7 and Windows 10. Basic configurations of the SC240ML start at $ 1.995.00 USD.

The SC240ML remains the highly expandable "Big Brother" to our very compact iBrick Rugged Computer.

Engineering Manager Robert Vance credits the new high-performance version with "attracting customers like Raytheon, Lockheed Martin and the Military."

SmallPC.com, a division of ICI Controls Inc., was formed in 1993. Small PC Computers designs and manufactures computers and Rugged Sunlight Readable Displays with a focus on solutions for specialized, rugged, and industrial applications.

Press Contact: Dean Allen, ph. 877-505-5022

Related Files

SC240ML_V2_Dimensions.pdf

Related Images

sc240ml-rugged-computer.gif

SC240ML Rugged Computer

Sealed & Waterproof for Extreme Environments

sc240ml-computer-with-dual-hot.gif

SC240ML Computer with Dual Hot Swappable Drive Shuttles

Sealed door allows access to shuttles. Raid available on most builds

Related Links

Waterproof Keyboards

Panel Mount Computers

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fanless--waterproof-high-performance-computer-provides-4-core-i7-for-extreme-environments-300638276.html

SOURCE Small PC Computers

Related Links

http://www.smallpc.com/index.php

