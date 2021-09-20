Fannie Mae Announces Plans to Re-Engage in Credit Risk Transfer in 2021

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today announced its intention to enter into new credit risk transfer (CRT) transactions in the fourth quarter of 2021. The company expects to transfer mortgage credit risk via its Connecticut Avenue Securities® (CAS) and Credit Insurance Risk Transfer™ (CIRT™) programs.

For additional details about potential CRT issuance plans, visit Credit Risk Transfer Update Frequently Asked Questions.

For additional information on Fannie Mae's CRT programs, visit: https://capitalmarkets.fanniemae.com/credit-risk-transfer.

