Fannie Mae Announces Scheduled Release of First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTC Bulletin Board: FNMA) today announced plans to report its first quarter 2018 financial results on Thursday morning, May 3, 2018, before the opening of U.S. financial markets.

Fannie Mae will host a conference call for the media to discuss the company's results at 8:00 a.m., ET, on May 3, 2018. Other participants may join the conference call in listen-only mode or via live audio webcast.

The company's first quarter 2018 earnings news release, quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and other supplemental information will be available on the company's Quarterly & Annual Results webpage at fanniemae.com/financialresults. A transcript of the call also will be made available on the page.

CONFERENCE CALL PARTICIPATION DETAILS – Fannie Mae First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Thursday, May 3, 2018
8:00 AM (ET)

Webcast:
Please click on the link below to access the Webcast registration page. It is recommended that you test the connection to the Webcast prior to joining the event.
URL: http://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1664192-1/51D7FCA0CC16E663B2BA9825926957F8

Listen-Only Dial-In Number:
Toll-Free: (888) 396-9929
Passcode: 1421770

Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of Americans. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit fanniemae.com and follow us on twitter.com/fanniemae.

