Fannie Mae Announces Scheduled Release of First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

WASHINGTON, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today announced plans to report its first quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday morning, May 1, 2019, before the opening of U.S. financial markets.

Fannie Mae will host a conference call for the media to discuss the company's results at 8:00 a.m., ET, on May 1, 2019. Other participants may join the conference call in listen-only mode.

The company's first quarter 2019 earnings news release, quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and other supplemental information will be available on the company's Quarterly & Annual Results webpage at fanniemae.com/financialresults. A transcript of the call also will be made available on the page.

CONFERENCE CALL PARTICIPATION DETAILS – Fannie Mae First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Wednesday, May 1, 2019

8:00 AM (ET)

Listen-only phone line instructions:

Participants must register at http://ems8.intellor.com/?p=814607&do=register&t=1 to receive an email containing instructions for listening by phone.

