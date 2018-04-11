Fannie Mae Announces the Results of its Sixth Reperforming Loan Sale Transaction

The pools were marketed with Citigroup Global Markets Inc. as advisor.

The loan pools awarded in this most recent transaction include:

Group 1 Pool: 3,015 loans with an aggregate unpaid principal balance of $686,391,858 ; average loan size $227,659 ; weighted average note rate 4.04%; weighted average broker's price opinion (BPO) loan-to-value ratio of 75%.

; average loan size ; weighted average note rate 4.04%; weighted average broker's price opinion (BPO) loan-to-value ratio of 75%. Group 2 Pool: 2: 6,363 loans with an aggregate unpaid principal balance of $1,273,054,918 ; average loan size $200,071 ; weighted average note rate 3.12%; weighted average BPO loan-to-value ratio of 87%.

The cover bid, which is the second highest bid, on the aggregate was 92.30% of UPB (63.25% of BPO).

