Fannie Mae Announces the Results of its Twentieth Reperforming Loan Sale Transaction

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today announced the results of its twentieth reperforming loan sale transaction. The deal, which was announced on April 8, 2021, included the sale of approximately 24,600 loans totaling $4.25 billion in unpaid principal balance (UPB), divided into five pools. The winning bidders of the five pools for the transaction were Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO) for Pools 1, 2 and 3; J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. (Chase) for Pool 4; and Great Ajax Operating Partnership, LP (Aspen) for Pool 5. The transaction is expected to close on June 18, 2021. The pools were marketed with Citigroup Global Markets Inc. as advisor.

The loan pools awarded in this most recent transaction include:

Pool 1: 3,604 loans with an aggregate UPB of $773,103,188 ; average loan size of $214,513 ; weighted average note rate of 3.29%; and weighted average broker's price opinion (BPO) loan-to-value ratio of 82%.



; average loan size of ; weighted average note rate of 3.29%; and weighted average broker's price opinion (BPO) loan-to-value ratio of 82%. Pool 2: 3,630 loans with an aggregate UPB of $770,449,422 ; average loan size of $212,245 ; weighted average note rate of 3.12%; and weighted BPO loan-to-value ratio of 60%.



; average loan size of ; weighted average note rate of 3.12%; and weighted BPO loan-to-value ratio of 60%. Pool 3: 7,888 loans with an aggregate UPB of $1,191,043,442 ; average loan size of $150,994 ; weighted average note rate of 4.04%; and weighted BPO loan-to-value ratio of 61%.



; average loan size of ; weighted average note rate of 4.04%; and weighted BPO loan-to-value ratio of 61%. Pool 4: 4,721 loans with an aggregate UPB of $721,912,807 ; average loan size of $152,915 ; weighted average note rate of 4.03%; and weighted BPO loan-to-value ratio of 63%.



; average loan size of ; weighted average note rate of 4.03%; and weighted BPO loan-to-value ratio of 63%. Pool 5: 4,739 loans with an aggregate UPB of $790,446,866 ; average loan size of $166,796 ; weighted average note rate of 3.99%; and weighted BPO loan-to-value ratio of 65%.

The cover bids, which are the second highest bids per pool, were 99.04% of UPB (78.83% of BPO) for Pool 1, 99.57% of UPB (55.49% of BPO) for Pool 2, 103.05% of UPB (52.86% of BPO) for Pool 3, 100.54% of UPB (53.49% of BPO) for Pool 4 and 96.21% of UPB (53.24% of BPO) for Pool 5.

Interested bidders can register for ongoing announcements, training, and other information here. Fannie Mae will also post information about specific pools available for purchase on that page.

About Fannie Mae

Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of people in America. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit: fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

Fannie Mae Newsroom

https://www.fanniemae.com/news

Photo of Fannie Mae

https://www.fanniemae.com/resources/img/about-fm/fm-building.tif

Fannie Mae Resource Center

1-800-2FANNIE

SOURCE Fannie Mae

Related Links

www.fanniemae.com

