Fannie Mae Announces the Results of Its Twenty-second Reperforming Loan Sale Transaction

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today announced the results of its twenty-second reperforming loan sale transaction. The deal, which was announced on August 12, 2021, included the sale of approximately 18,800 loans totaling $2.14 billion in unpaid principal balance (UPB), divided into four pools. The winning bidder of the four pools for the transaction was Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO) for Pools 1, 2, 3, and 4, each awarded individually. The transaction is expected to close on October 15, 2021. The pools were marketed with Citigroup Global Markets Inc. as advisor.

The loan pools awarded in this most recent transaction include:

Pool 1: 3,013 loans with an aggregate UPB of $590,685,058 ; average loan size of $196,046 ; weighted average note rate of 3.93%; and weighted average broker's price opinion (BPO) loan-to-value ratio of 59%.

; average loan size of ; weighted average note rate of 3.93%; and weighted average broker's price opinion (BPO) loan-to-value ratio of 59%. Pool 2: 6,793 loans with an aggregate UPB of $531,292,385 ; average loan size of $78,212 ; weighted average note rate of 4.88%; and weighted BPO loan-to-value ratio of 49%.

; average loan size of ; weighted average note rate of 4.88%; and weighted BPO loan-to-value ratio of 49%. Pool 3: 4,997 loans with an aggregate UPB of $519,169,942 ; average loan size of $103,896 ; weighted average note rate of 4.65%; and weighted BPO loan-to-value ratio of 58%.

; average loan size of ; weighted average note rate of 4.65%; and weighted BPO loan-to-value ratio of 58%. Pool 4: 4,004 loans with an aggregate UPB of $497,509,865 ; average loan size of $124,253 ; weighted average note rate of 4.41%; and weighted BPO loan-to-value ratio of 60%.

The cover bids, which are the second highest bids per pool, were 104.65% of UPB (52.53% of BPO) for Pool 1, 108.66% of UPB (33.89% of BPO) for Pool 2, 106.125% of UPB (43.82% of BPO) for Pool 3, and 103.25% of UPB (47.29% of BPO) for Pool 4.

Reperforming loans are loans that have been or are currently delinquent but have reperformed for a period of time. The terms of Fannie Mae's reperforming loan sale require the buyer to offer loss mitigation options to any borrower who may re-default within five years following the closing of the reperforming loan sale. All purchasers are required to honor any approved or in-process loss mitigation efforts at the time of sale, including forbearance arrangements and loan modifications. In addition, purchasers must offer delinquent borrowers a waterfall of loss mitigation options, including loan modifications, which may include principal forgiveness, prior to initiating foreclosure on any loan.

Interested bidders can register for ongoing announcements, training, and other information here. Fannie Mae will also post information about specific pools available for purchase on that page.

