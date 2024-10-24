Fannie Mae Announces Winner of Twenty-Fifth Community Impact Pool of Non-Performing Loans

News provided by

Fannie Mae

Oct 24, 2024, 10:00 ET

WASHINGTON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today announced the winning bidder for its twenty-fifth Community Impact Pool (CIP) of non-performing loans. The transaction is expected to close on December 20, 2024, and includes 29 deeply delinquent loans totaling $7.2 million in unpaid principal balance (UPB). The loans are geographically focused in the New York area, and the winning bidder was RCG Strategic Acquisitions, LLC. The pool was marketed with BofA Securities, Inc. and First Financial Network, Inc. as advisors.

The CIP awarded in this most recent transaction includes 29 loans with an aggregate UPB of $7,175,159; average loan size of $247,419; and weighted average note rate of 4.93%.

The cover bid, which was the second highest bid, for the CIP was 90.85% of UPB (27.56% of BPO).

All purchasers are required to honor any approved or in-process loss mitigation efforts at the time of sale, including forbearance arrangements and loan modifications. In addition, purchasers must offer delinquent borrowers a waterfall of loss mitigation options, including loan modifications, which may include principal forgiveness, prior to initiating foreclosure on any loan.

Interested bidders can register for ongoing announcements, training, and other information here. Fannie Mae will also post information about specific pools available for purchase on that page.

