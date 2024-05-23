Fannie Mae Announces Winner of Twenty-Fourth Community Impact Pool of Non-Performing Loans

News provided by

Fannie Mae

May 23, 2024, 09:00 ET

WASHINGTON, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today announced the winning bidder for its twenty-fourth Community Impact Pool (CIP) of non-performing loans. The transaction is expected to close on July 24, 2024, and includes 51 deeply delinquent loans totaling $14.3 million in unpaid principal balance (UPB). The loans are geographically focused in the New York area, and the winning bidder was GITSIT Solutions, LLC (Tourmalet). The pool was marketed with BofA Securities, Inc. and First Financial Network, Inc. as advisors.

The CIP awarded in this most recent transaction includes 51 loans with an aggregate UPB of $14,270,414; average loan size of $279,812; and weighted average note rate of 4.35%.

The cover bid, which was the second highest bid, for the CIP was 86.20% of UPB (30.69% of BPO).

All purchasers are required to honor any approved or in-process loss mitigation efforts at the time of sale, including forbearance arrangements and loan modifications. In addition, purchasers must offer delinquent borrowers a waterfall of loss mitigation options, including loan modifications, which may include principal forgiveness, prior to initiating foreclosure on any loan.

Interested bidders can register for ongoing announcements, training, and other information here. Fannie Mae will also post information about specific pools available for purchase on that page.

About Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae advances equitable and sustainable access to homeownership and quality, affordable rental housing for millions of people across America. We enable the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and drive responsible innovation to make homebuying and renting easier, fairer, and more accessible. To learn more, visit:
fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

Fannie Mae Newsroom
https://www.fanniemae.com/news

Photo of Fannie Mae
https://www.fanniemae.com/resources/img/about-fm/fm-building.tif

Fannie Mae Resource Center
1-800-2FANNIE

SOURCE Fannie Mae

Also from this source

Higher Rate Environment Projected to Dampen Housing Activity Through 2024

Higher Rate Environment Projected to Dampen Housing Activity Through 2024

Housing activity is expected to slow modestly compared to previous projections, if the broad upward movement in mortgage rates since the start of the ...
Fannie Mae Announces the Results of its Thirty-first Reperforming Loan Sale Transaction

Fannie Mae Announces the Results of its Thirty-first Reperforming Loan Sale Transaction

Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today announced the results of its thirty-first reperforming loan sale transaction. The deal, announced on April 16, 2024,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics