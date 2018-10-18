Fannie Mae Continues to Lead the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) Market with Second Issuance of $5 Billion

Fannie Mae's second transaction was designed to provide additional points on the SOFR curve and serve as a benchmark for market participants.

"By combining our first issuance that has now rolled down the curve, the market has the benefit of six maturity points," said Nadine Bates, Senior Vice President and Treasurer, Fannie Mae. "The total orders exceeded $18 billion from a broad array of investors, attesting to the market's increased readiness and acceptance of SOFR."

Following Fannie Mae's initial transaction in July, there has been significant momentum in the SOFR market for floating-rate securities, including S&P's confirmation of SOFR as an anchor rate for S&P-rated money market funds; the Federal Reserve's announcement that enables issuers to shorten the lockout period ahead of coupon payments for some floating-rate securities to two days; and additional SOFR transactions from a variety of issuers.

"It is important that we find ways to promote the use of SOFR because the risks to LIBOR are, at this stage, quite considerable," said Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal K. Quarles. "We welcome Fannie Mae's continued leadership in helping to establish regular use of SOFR in financial markets."

"The market for SOFR issuances continues to drive forward, and today's announcement is further validation of the rate as a benchmark alternative. Fannie Mae was a pioneer in issuing the market's first-ever SOFR securities and their leadership continues with this second issuance," said Sandie O'Connor, Chair of the Alternative Reference Rate Committee and Chief Regulatory Affairs Officer, JPMorgan Chase. "Additionally, the underwriting role undertaken by JPM, TD, and Nomura for this issuance reflects a collectively strong commitment toward broader SOFR use and adoption."

Transaction Summary

Maturities CUSIP Amount Pricing 6-month 3135G0U50 $2.0 B SOFR + 4 bps 12-month 3135G0U68 $1.5 B SOFR + 7 bps 18-month 3135G0U76 $1.5 B SOFR + 10 bps

J.P. Morgan, Nomura Securities International, Inc., and TD Securities USA are the lead managers on this transaction. Academy Securities and CastleOak Securities are selling group members.

