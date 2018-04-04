Fannie Mae Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award for Sustained Excellence

The 2018 ENERGY STAR Award winners were chosen from a vast network of 16,000 ENERGY STAR partners. Each winner leads their industry in the development and adoption of strategies and products that provide substantial energy and money savings in commercial and residential properties.

"The partnership between ENERGY STAR and Fannie Mae shows how two innovative leaders are encouraging building owners to make their properties greener, healthier and more affordable for everyone," said Jeffery Hayward, Executive Vice President and Head of Multifamily, Fannie Mae. "We couldn't be more proud to receive this honor for a fourth consecutive year."

Fannie Mae Multifamily provided more than $27 billion in green financing in 2017. Fannie Mae Green Financing loans are secured by multifamily properties that have been awarded one of 14 Green Building Certifications, such as LEED or Energy Star®, or which have improvements that target at least a 25% reduction in energy or water consumption. For loans originated prior to 2018, the consumption reduction target was 20% or greater. Fannie Mae introduced its Green Financing products to the market in 2011, and securitizes these loans as Green MBS.

"Offering greener, affordable, innovative energy-efficient solutions results in measurable impact. The energy and water efficient loans in our portfolio are projected to save owners an average of $49,000 annually and save enough energy to power 80 million cellphones," said Chrissa Pagitsas, Director, Multifamily Green Financing Business, Fannie Mae.

ENERGY STAR reports that since their inception in 1992, they and their partners have helped prevent a total of more than 2.4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions. In 2016 alone, ENERGY STAR certified products, homes, buildings, and plants achieved broad emissions reductions that helped Americans save over $30 billion in energy costs and approximately 400 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity.

Fannie Mae Multifamily is the leading provider of financing for multifamily properties in the United States. The company impacts millions of people by supporting quality, affordable residential housing. In 2017, Fannie Mae issued $27.6 billion in Green Mortgage-Backed Securities (MBS) backed by either green building certified properties or properties targeting a reduction in energy or water consumption, up from $3.6 billion in 2016 and $111 million in 2015. For additional information on Fannie Mae's Green Financing Business, please visit www.fanniemaegreenfinancing.com.

To learn more about Fannie Mae's most recent awards and achievements, visit: http://www.fanniemae.com/portal/about-fm/awards-achievements.html.

Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of Americans. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit fanniemae.com and follow us on twitter.com/fanniemae.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the simple choice for energy efficiency. For over 25 years, EPA's ENERGY STAR program has been America's resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. Join the millions already making a difference at energystar.gov. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.

Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Together, since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have helped save American families and businesses over $450 billion and over 3.5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity while also achieving broad emissions reductions—all through voluntary action.

