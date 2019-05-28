Fannie Mae Honors Technology Ventures with Top Vendor Award

MCLEAN, Va., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology Ventures, a provider of consulting services and staffing solutions, has won the first Fannie Mae Partnering for Excellence Award. Announced at the inaugural Partnering for Excellence Supplier Summit held May 1 at Fannie Mae's Washington headquarters, the award recognizes the mortgage-financing company's top-performing staffing vendor for 2018.

Technology Ventures was chosen among a highly competitive group of Fannie Mae's staffing suppliers in the contract labor space. Evaluation criteria included operational performance metrics, as well as overall partnership performance with Fannie Mae.

"We are honored to receive this award, and are proud of our partnership with Fannie Mae," said Sundeep Damani, president of Technology Ventures. "The award is a direct result of the hard work and dedication of our team, and our relentless focus on attracting and retaining top talent at our client projects."

About Technology Ventures

Technology Ventures delivers services and solutions including IT and financial staffing, and government and consulting services in support of our clients. Established on a set of guiding principles that include ethics, teamwork, innovation, honesty and integrity, the company fosters long-term relationships based on mutual trust, respect, perseverance and continuous communication with customers, employees and partners.

Technology Ventures staffing services include contract and permanent placement services through a global framework, enabling central management support with decentralized decision making at the local level. Using proprietary consultant-selection and five-step screening methodologies, Technology Ventures ensures consultants are in the top 20th percentile of performers in their specialty. Founded in 1998, the company is headquartered in McLean, Virginia with offices in Addison, Texas. More information is available at tventures.net.

About Fannie Mae

Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of Americans. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit fanniemae.com and follow us on twitter.com/fanniemae.

