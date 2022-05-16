Fannie Mae Issues $5 Million 'Innovation Challenge' to Help Advance Racial Equity in Housing

Fannie Mae Now Accepting Proposals for Innovative, Scalable Ideas that Address Barriers in the Home Rental and Buying Experience

WASHINGTON, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae today announced the launch of its 2022 Sustainable Communities Innovation Challenge (IC22), the company's second such initiative, committing $5 million to attract innovative ideas that will help advance racial equity in housing. The company expects to receive proposals from across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors and from individuals and teams focused on addressing supply, funding, and credit barriers.

"Fannie Mae is proud to launch the next iteration of the Innovation Challenge and support innovative projects that promote racial equity in housing in the United States," said Maria Evans, Vice President of Community Impact, Fannie Mae. "The housing journey varies depending on who you are, with some people experiencing multiple obstacles as they try to access housing. The Innovation Challenge aims to address those barriers. Advancing greater equity in housing is rooted in Fannie Mae's mission and integral to our environmental, social, and governance strategy. We are excited to collaborate with new partners to source innovative ideas that help underrepresented populations find quality, affordable, stable places to call home."