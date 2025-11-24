Fannie Mae Multifamily Loan Purchase Cap for 2026 is $88 Billion

News provided byFannie Mae
Nov 24, 2025, 15:51 ET
WASHINGTON, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --
"Fannie Mae remains committed to providing dependable liquidity and innovative solutions that support the multifamily housing market in America. U.S. Federal Housing's 2026 multifamily loan purchase cap will enable us to continue this important work, ensuring people have access to quality, affordable places to live in communities throughout the country. We look forward to partnering closely with our lenders and other stakeholders in the year ahead to deliver housing opportunities where they are needed most."
— Kelly Follain, Executive Vice President and Head of Multifamily, Fannie Mae
Follow Fannie Mae
fanniemae.com
On X: @FannieMae
Fannie Mae Newsroom
https://www.fanniemae.com/news
Photo of Fannie Mae
https://www.fanniemae.com/resources/img/about-fm/fm-building.tif
SOURCE Fannie Mae
Share this article