Fannie Mae Multifamily Loan Purchase Cap for 2026 is $88 Billion

News provided by

Fannie Mae

Nov 24, 2025, 15:51 ET

WASHINGTON, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

"Fannie Mae remains committed to providing dependable liquidity and innovative solutions that support the multifamily housing market in America. U.S. Federal Housing's 2026 multifamily loan purchase cap will enable us to continue this important work, ensuring people have access to quality, affordable places to live in communities throughout the country. We look forward to partnering closely with our lenders and other stakeholders in the year ahead to deliver housing opportunities where they are needed most."

—    Kelly Follain, Executive Vice President and Head of Multifamily, Fannie Mae

Follow Fannie Mae
fanniemae.com
On X: @FannieMae

Fannie Mae Newsroom
https://www.fanniemae.com/news

Photo of Fannie Mae
https://www.fanniemae.com/resources/img/about-fm/fm-building.tif

SOURCE Fannie Mae

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Fannie Mae Publishes November 2025 Economic and Housing Outlook

Fannie Mae Publishes November 2025 Economic and Housing Outlook

Fannie Mae's (OTCQB: FNMA) monthly economic and housing outlook, published by the Economic and Strategic Research (ESR) Group, is now available. The...
Fannie Mae Reports Net Income of $3.9 Billion for Third Quarter 2025

Fannie Mae Reports Net Income of $3.9 Billion for Third Quarter 2025

Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today reported its third quarter 2025 financial results and filed its Third Quarter 2025 Form 10-Q with the Securities and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Real Estate

Real Estate

Residential Real Estate

Residential Real Estate

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics