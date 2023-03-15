Fannie Mae Names Former PricewaterhouseCoopers Partner and Financial Services Veteran Michael Seelig to the Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today announced that Michael Seelig has been appointed to the Board of Directors and will serve on the Audit Committee. Mr. Seelig joins a diverse and accomplished Board that will help Fannie Mae fulfill its mission to facilitate equitable and sustainable access to homeownership and quality affordable rental housing across America.

"We are very pleased to welcome Mike to the Fannie Mae Board of Directors," said Michael J. Heid, Chair of the Board. "We will benefit greatly from his deep experience and robust financial management and reporting, risk management, and business strategy expertise."

"Mike is another strong addition to our exceptional Board of Directors. His extensive financial services experience and strong leadership qualities are a great complement to those of his peers on the Board," said Priscilla Almodovar, Chief Executive Officer, Fannie Mae. "Mike will help guide us as we continue advancing our mission to address the needs of homeowners and renters by providing financing to the residential mortgage market in a safe and sound manner."

Mr. Seelig was a senior executive at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, where he was a partner from 1997 until his retirement in September 2022. Mr. Seelig has over 35 years of diverse experience principally serving clients in the financial services industry. In addition to helping companies navigate risk, regulatory, mergers and acquisitions, financial reporting, corporate governance, and strategy matters, Mr. Seelig served in a variety of leadership roles within PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he was responsible for driving various aspects of the firm's strategy and operations in several national, market, and sector-based capacities.

Mr. Seelig is a licensed certified public accountant and a member of the American Institute of Certified Professional Accountants, or AICPA. Mr. Seelig currently serves or has served as a trustee or member of the Board of a number of civic, educational, and faith-based organizations.

