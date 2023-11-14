Fannie Mae Priced $503 Million Multifamily DUS REMIC (FNA 2023-M8) Under Its GeMS Program

News provided by

Fannie Mae

14 Nov, 2023, 16:55 ET

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) priced a $503 million Multifamily DUS® REMIC under its Fannie Mae Guaranteed Multifamily Structures (Fannie Mae GeMS™) program on November 6, 2023. FNA 2023-M8 marks the third Fannie Mae GeMS issuance of 2023.

"We announced and priced our third deal of 2023, the M8, on Monday of last week. Given the recent rate and spread volatility, we were keen to get the deal up and down as quickly as possible," said Dan Dresser, Senior Vice President, Multifamily Capital Markets, Pricing and Analytics. "The syndicate process remains challenging, and we were pleased with the level and speed of the deal execution. As always, we appreciate the focus of investors in this challenging operating environment."

All classes of FNA 2023-M8 are guaranteed by Fannie Mae with respect to the full and timely payment of interest and principal. The structure details for the multi-tranche offering can be found in the table below:

Class  

Original Face 

Weighted Average
Life

Coupon (%)

Coupon
Type 

 Spread*

Offered

Price

A1

$29,300,000

6.41

Not Available

WAC

Not Available

Not Available

A2

$348,909,959

9.17

4.471

WAC

P+117

93.49

A3

$125,000,000

9.36

Not Available

Fixed

Not Available

Not Available

X3

$125,000,000

N/A

Not Offered

WAC IO

Not Offered

Not Offered

Total

$503,209,959





* The spread on FNA 2023-M8 was priced using the SOFR swap curve

Group 1 Collateral  


UPB: 

$503,209,959

Collateral: 

61 Fannie Mae DUS MBS

Geographic Distribution: 

TX (18.79%), VA (15.13%), GA (13.05%)

Weighted Average Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR):  

1.43x

Weighted Average Loan-to-Value (LTV):

61.86 %

For additional information, please refer to the Fannie Mae GeMS REMIC Term Sheet (FNA 2023-M8) available on the Fannie Mae GeMS Archive page.

About Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae advances equitable and sustainable access to homeownership and quality, affordable rental housing for millions of people across America. We enable the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and drive responsible innovation to make homebuying and renting easier, fairer, and more accessible. To learn more, visit:
fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

Fannie Mae Newsroom
https://www.fanniemae.com/newsroom

Photo of Fannie Mae
https://www.fanniemae.com/resources/img/about-fm/fm-building.tif

Fannie Mae Resource Center
1-800-2FANNIE

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. In addition, not all securities will have the characteristics discussed in this release. Before investing in any Fannie Mae issued security, you should read the prospectus and prospectus supplement pursuant to which such security is offered. You should also read our most current Annual Report on Form 10-K and our reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") available on the Investor Relations page of our Web site at www.fanniemae.com and on the SEC's Web site at www.sec.gov

SOURCE Fannie Mae

Also from this source

Fannie Mae Announces Leadership Changes

Fannie Mae (FNMA/OTCQB) today announced a series of leadership changes following decisions by two veteran executives that they will soon retire from...
Fannie Mae Announces Winner of its Latest Non-Performing Loan Sale

Fannie Mae Announces Winner of its Latest Non-Performing Loan Sale

Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today announced the results of its twenty-second non-performing loan sale transaction. The deal, announced on October 5,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.