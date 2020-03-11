Fannie Mae Prices $1.18 Billion Multifamily DUS REMIC (FNA 2020-M8) Under Its GeMS Program

WASHINGTON, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) priced its third Multifamily DUS® REMIC in 2020 totaling $1.18 billion under its Fannie Mae Guaranteed Multifamily Structures (Fannie Mae GeMS™) program on March 10, 2020.

"In a week marked by contagion concerns, record low yields, and dislocation in certain markets, we have been pleased with the way that DUS and GeMS spreads have held." said Dan Dresser, Senior Vice President, Multifamily Capital Markets & Pricing. "The positive convexity of the call-protected DUS MBS is appealing in a week like this, and the M8 offers investors the opportunity to pick up a low premium, Agency CMBS deal backed by $972 million in 10-year call-protected, fixed-rate collateral."

All classes of FNA 2020-M8 are guaranteed by Fannie Mae with respect to the full and timely payment of interest and principal. The structure details for the multi-tranche offering can be found in the table below:

Class Original Face Weighted

Average

Life Coupon

(%) Coupon Type Spread Offered Price A1 $99,260,000 6.46 1.56 Fixed Not Offered Not Offered A2 $633,125,322 9.87 1.82 Fixed S+79 102 A3 $240,000,000 9.90 1.78 Fixed S+75 102 X $732,385,322 8.97 0.70 WAC IO Not Offered Not Offered X3 $240,000,000 9.40 0.71 WAC IO Not Offered Not Offered AL $208,736,872 14.30 2.01 Fixed Not Offered Not Offered X2 $208,736,872 13.87 0.80 WAC IO Not Offered Not Offered Total $1,181,122,194











Group 1 Collateral

UPB: $972,385,322 Collateral: 85 Fannie Mae DUS MBS Geographic Distribution: IN (14.15%), GA (13.57%), TN (11.74%) Weighted Average

Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR): 1.51x Weighted Average

Loan-to-Value (LTV): 68.53%



Group 2 Collateral

UPB: $208,736,873 Collateral: 19 Fannie Mae DUS MBS Geographic Distribution: NC (46.33%), FL (17.57%), NV (15.06%) Weighted Average

Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR): 1.35x Weighted Average

Loan-to-Value (LTV): 63.6%

For additional information, please refer to the Fannie Mae GeMS REMIC Term Sheet (FNA 2020-M8) available on the Fannie Mae GeMS Archive page https://www.fanniemae.com/portal/jsp/mbs/mbsmultifamily/gems_archive.html

