Fannie Mae Prices $536 Million Green Multifamily DUS REMIC (FNA 2020-M46) Under Its GeMS Program

WASHINGTON, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) priced a $536 million Green Multifamily DUS® REMIC under its Fannie Mae Guaranteed Multifamily Structures (Fannie Mae GeMS™) program on October 15, 2020. FNA 2020-M46 marks the ninth Fannie Mae GeMS issuance of 2020.

"The M46 was the third GeMS deal of 2020 backed entirely by our Green MBS collateral," said Dan Dresser, Senior Vice President, Multifamily Capital Markets & Pricing. "In addition to our traditional 10-year collateral, the M46 also offered investors a Green 15-year tranche for the first time. We continue to work to provide the same level of rigor and environmental impact to ESG investors across the yield curve."

"Our Green financing program continues to grow and evolve, and the M46 represents the exciting next evolution to the market," said Chrissa Pagitsas, Vice President, Enterprise Environmental, Social, Governance. "The Group 1 collateral pool includes our first Green Building Certified PHIUS+ certified deal. This is a first for the mortgage and Green Bonds industry – a securitized mortgage backed by a property meeting passive house standards. The Pax Futura property was successfully designed to meet Passive House Institute U.S.'s PHIUS+ green building certification standards for properties striving for net-zero energy usage. With microunits comprising half of its apartments, Pax Futura combines highly efficient construction, deep energy efficiency features, and renewable energy generation. This deal is a significant commitment on the part of the property owner and represents a major milestone not only for Fannie Mae and our lender partner, JLL Real Estate Capital, but also for the Green Bond market."

Fannie Mae's Multifamily Green Financing Business provides financing through several different Green product offerings, encouraging apartment building owners to make energy and water savings improvements to their properties. In addition, the Fannie Mae Green Financing Business provides financing to properties holding a third-party, Fannie Mae-approved, Green Building Certification. Fannie Mae introduced the Green MBS product to the market in 2012 and has issued $78.5 billion in Green MBS and $11 billion in Green GeMS since the program's inception. Read more about it here: https://www.fanniemae.com/multifamily/green-initiative

All classes of FNA 2020-M46 are guaranteed by Fannie Mae with respect to the full and timely payment of interest and principal. The structure details for the multi-tranche offering can be found in the table below:

Class Original Face Weighted Average

Life Coupon (%) Coupon

Type Spread Offered Price A1 $36,000,000 5.72 0.716 Fixed S+28 100 A2 $359,480,942 9.14 1.323 Fixed S+40 102 A3 $60,000,000 9.53 1.299 Fixed S+36 102 X1 $395,480,942 8.38 1.143 WAC IO Not Offered Not Offered X3 $60,000,000 9.03 1.111 WAC IO Not Offered Not Offered AL $80,182,000 13.56 1.676 Fixed S+60 102 X2 $80,182,000 13.08 1.507 WAC IO Not Offered Not Offered Total $535,662,942











Group 1 Collateral





UPB: $455,480,942 Collateral: 30 Green Fannie Mae DUS MBS Geographic Distribution: NY (26.7%), TX (24.8%), WA (13.0%) Weighted Average Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR): 1.78x Weighted Average Loan-to-Value (LTV): 63.7%



Group 2 Collateral





UPB: $80,182,000 Collateral: 4 Green Fannie Mae DUS MBS Geographic Distribution: CA (67.2%), MD (31.6%), TX (1.2%) Weighted Average Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR): 1.85x Weighted Average Loan-to-Value (LTV): 72%

For additional information, please refer to the Fannie Mae GeMS REMIC Term Sheet (FNA 2020-M46) available on the Fannie Mae GeMS Archive page.

