Fannie Mae Prices $565 Million Multifamily DUS REMIC (FNA 2018-M7) Under Its GeMS Program

"We were pleased that the M7 tranches priced quickly and inside of indicative spreads during this week of rate volatility," said Dan Dresser, Vice President, Multifamily Capital Markets, Trading & Credit Pricing. "The core DUS 10-year, fixed-rate MBS collateral, with its 9.5 years of call protection is well known in the market and continues to attract new investors."

All classes of FNA 2018-M7 are guaranteed by Fannie Mae with respect to the full and timely payment of interest and principal. The structure details for the multi-tranche offering are in the table below:

Class Original Face Weighted

Average Life Coupon (%) Coupon Type Spread Offered Price A1 $65,000,000 6.44 3.150 WAC S+27 98.65 A2 $500,752,114 9.66 3.150 WAC S+51 95.73 Total $565,752,114

























Group 1 Collateral





UPB: $565,752,114 Collateral: 60 Fannie Mae DUS MBS Geographic Distribution: CA (18.5%), TX (9.3%), MI (8.2%) Weighted Average

Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR): 1.51x Weighted Average

Loan-to-Value (LTV): 66.3%

For additional information, please refer to the Fannie Mae GeMS REMIC Term Sheet (FNA 2018-M7) available on the Fannie Mae GeMS Archive page http://www.fanniemae.com/portal/jsp/mbs/mbsmultifamily/gems_archive.html.

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. In addition, not all securities will have the characteristics discussed in this release. Before investing in any Fannie Mae issued security, you should read the prospectus and prospectus supplement pursuant to which such security is offered. You should also read our most current Annual Report on Form 10-K and our reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") available on the Investor Relations page of our Web site at www.fanniemae.com and on the SEC's Web site at www.sec.gov.

Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of Americans. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit fanniemae.com and follow us on twitter.com/fanniemae.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fannie-mae-prices-565-million-multifamily-dus-remic-fna-2018-m7-under-its-gems-program-300649850.html

SOURCE Fannie Mae

Related Links

http://www.fanniemae.com

