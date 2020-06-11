Fannie Mae Prices $719.5 Million Multifamily DUS REMIC (FNA 2020-M29) Under Its GeMS Program

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) priced its sixth Multifamily DUS® REMIC in 2020 totaling $719.5 million under its Fannie Mae Guaranteed Multifamily Structures (Fannie Mae GeMS™) program on June 10, 2020.

"After a few months of softer levels, we were pleased that the M29 wrapped up the second quarter of this challenging year with our A2 spreads back into the 50s," said Dan Dresser, Senior Vice President, Multifamily Capital Markets & Pricing. "Although it is still too early to determine the long-lasting implications of COVID-19 on our portfolio, with the forbearance numbers currently hovering near 1% of the total DUS market, we remain hopeful. As we all continue to navigate this market, Fannie Mae is dedicated to providing support for its borrowers and up-to-date disclosures for our investor base."

All classes of FNA 2020-M29 are guaranteed by Fannie Mae with respect to the full and timely payment of interest and principal. The structure details for the multi-tranche offering can be found in the table below:

Class Original Face Weighted Average Life Coupon (%) Coupon Type Spread Offered Price A1 $90,800,000 5.79 0.946 Fixed S+46 100 A2 $513,729,819 9.86 1.492 Fixed/AFC S+51 102 X1 $604,529,819 9.25 0.511 WAC IO Not Offered Not Offered 2A3 $115,000,000 9.79 1.449 Fixed S+47 102 2X3 $115,000,000 9.79 0.295 Fixed/IO Not Offered Not Offered Total $719,529,819











Group 1 Collateral





UPB: $604,529,819 Collateral: 98 Fannie Mae DUS MBS Geographic Distribution: TX (17.05%), CA (11.6%), NY (10.06%) Weighted Average

Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR): 1.95x Weighted Average

Loan-to-Value (LTV): 61%



Group 2 Collateral





UPB: $115,000,000 Collateral: 43 Fannie Mae DUS MBS (Re-REMIC of FNA 2020-M14 A3) Geographic Distribution: CA (34.08%), NC (13.86%), WA (10.53%) Weighted Average

Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR): 1.87x Weighted Average

Loan-to-Value (LTV): 64.5%

For additional information, please refer to the Fannie Mae GeMS REMIC Term Sheet (FNA 2020-M29) available on the Fannie Mae GeMS Archive page https://www.fanniemae.com/portal/jsp/mbs/mbsmultifamily/gems_archive.html

