Fannie Mae Prices $759 Million Multifamily DUS REMIC (FNA 2021-M1) Under Its GeMS Program

News provided by

Fannie Mae

Jan 08, 2021, 17:00 ET

WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) priced a $759 million Multifamily DUS® REMIC under its Fannie Mae Guaranteed Multifamily Structures (Fannie Mae GeMS™) program on January 8, 2021. FNA 2021-M1 marks the first Fannie Mae GeMS issuance of 2021.

"We opened 2021 by bringing the $759 million M1 transaction to market this week – building on the momentum of last year," said Dan Dresser, Senior Vice President, Multifamily Capital Markets & Pricing. "Fannie Mae's Multifamily business saw a record year of MBS issuance in 2020. In addition, Fannie Mae's re-securitization platform issued over $28 billion in ACES® and GeMS REMICs – another record level. Despite high volumes and first quarter dislocation, spreads have remained strong and the Agency CMBS investor base continues to grow. We look forward to another strong year in 2021."

All classes of FNA 2021-M1 are guaranteed by Fannie Mae with respect to the full and timely payment of interest and principal. The structure details for the multi-tranche offering can be found in the table below:

Class

Original Face

Weighted Average
Life

Coupon (%)

Coupon
Type

Spread

Offered

Price

FA

$45,283,124

6.06

0.452

Floater/AFC

Not Available

Not Available

FX

$45,283,124

0.32

1.037

WAC IO

Not Offered

Not Offered

A1

$76,500,000

5.94

0.87

Fixed

S+19

100

A2

$497,274,847

9.77

1.39

WAC

S+26

100.57

A3

$140,000,000

9.82

1.38

Fixed/AFC

Not Available

Not Available

X

$76,500,000

5.92

0.52

WAC IO

Not Offered

Not Offered

X3

$140,000,000

9.32

0.01

WAC IO

Not Offered

Not Offered

Total

$759,057,971




Group 1 Collateral

UPB:                               

$45,283,124

Collateral:                                  

9 Fannie Mae DUS MBS

Geographic Distribution:

KY (22.99%), OK (20.04%), ID (13.25%)

Weighted Average Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR):

1.9x

Weighted Average Loan-to-Value (LTV):          

63.8%

Group 2 Collateral

UPB:                                    

$713,774,848

Collateral:                                    

112 Fannie Mae DUS MBS

Geographic Distribution:

CA (24.95%), FL (18.22%), TX (9.93%)

Weighted Average Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR):    

2.07x

Weighted Average Loan-to-Value (LTV):                     

61.51%

For additional information, please refer to the Fannie Mae GeMS REMIC Term Sheet (FNA 2021-M1) available on the Fannie Mae GeMS Archive page.

About Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of Americans. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit:
fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

Fannie Mae Newsroom
https://www.fanniemae.com/news

Photo of Fannie Mae
https://www.fanniemae.com/resources/img/about-fm/fm-building.tif

Fannie Mae Resource Center
1-800-2FANNIE

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. In addition, not all securities will have the characteristics discussed in this release. Before investing in any Fannie Mae issued security, you should read the prospectus and prospectus supplement pursuant to which such security is offered. You should also read our most current Annual Report on Form 10-K and our reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") available on the Investor Relations page of our Web site at www.fanniemae.com and on the SEC's Web site at www.sec.gov.

SOURCE Fannie Mae

Related Links

www.fanniemae.com

Also from this source

Consumer Confidence in Housing Falls Again as COVID-19 Pandemic...

Fannie Mae Releases November 2020 Monthly Summary...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics