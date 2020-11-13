Fannie Mae Prices $783 Million Multifamily DUS REMIC (FNA 2020-M52) Under Its GeMS Program

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) priced a $783 million Multifamily DUS® REMIC under its Fannie Mae Guaranteed Multifamily Structures (Fannie Mae GeMS™) program on November 10, 2020. FNA 2020-M52 marks the tenth Fannie Mae GeMS issuance of 2020.

"In a week marked by market uncertainty, rate volatility, and climbing COVID-19 numbers, we were pleased with the execution of the M52," said Dan Dresser, Senior Vice President, Multifamily Capital Markets & Pricing. "This deal brought our total GeMS issuance for 2020 to $8.5 billion, which represents only a fraction of the entire FNA market this year as ACES issuance hit record levels. With one more month of issuance to go, the combined GeMS and ACES volumes have reached $26.3 billion over 50 deals. The program allows investors and broker dealers to structure REMICs with their own DUS collateral – a flexibility that has been particularly helpful to liquidity given the year's rate environment. As we head into December and prepare to close the books on 2020, we would like to express our appreciation for the support of our GeMS investor community and the broker dealer network."

All classes of FNA 2020-M52 are guaranteed by Fannie Mae with respect to the full and timely payment of interest and principal. The structure details for the multi-tranche offering can be found in the table below:

Class Original Face Weighted Average Life Coupon (%) Coupon Type Spread Offered Price APT $121,669,043 5.10 0.864 Fixed Not Offered Not Offered X1 $121,669,043 4.98 2.472 WAC IO Not Offered Not Offered A1 $85,100,000 5.77 0.878 Fixed S+29 100 A2 $501,596,201 9.76 1.319 WAC S+39 100.07 A3 $75,000,000 9.83 1.200 Fixed S+35 99.11 X $85,100,000 5.75 0.441 WAC IO Not Offered Not Offered X3 $75,000,000 9.33 0.119 WAC IO Not Offered Not Offered Total $783,365,244











Group 1 Collateral





UPB: $3,150,550,015 Collateral: 4 REMIC Certificates (199 Fannie Mae DUS MBS) Underlying REMIC Trust/Class 1: FNA 2019-M1-A1 Original Principal of Contributed Portion of Class: $79,805,000 Geographic Distribution: CA (24.89%), GA (22.19%), FL (19.91%) Underlying REMIC Trust/Class 2: FNA 2018-M4-A1 Original Principal of Contributed Portion of Class: $30,500,000 Geographic Distribution: FL (27.37%), TX (11.77%), LA (8.89%) Underlying REMIC Trust/Class 3: FNA 2018-M14-A2 Original Principal of Contributed Portion of Class: $25,000,000 Geographic Distribution: CA (44.26%), FL (9.59%), MD (8.05%) Underlying REMIC Trust/Class 4: FNA 2018-M10-A1 Original Principal of Contributed Portion of Class: $1,600,000 Geographic Distribution: CA (27.94%), TX (9.14%), NC (9.01%) Weighted Average Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR): 1.88x Weighted Average Loan-to-Value (LTV): 64.5%



Group 2 Collateral





UPB: $661,696,201 Collateral: 132 Fannie Mae DUS MBS Geographic Distribution: CA (29.6%), GA (11.0%), FL (9.07%) Weighted Average Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR): 2.48x Weighted Average Loan-to-Value (LTV): 59.6%

For additional information, please refer to the Fannie Mae GeMS REMIC Term Sheet (FNA 2020-M52) available on the Fannie Mae GeMS Archive page.

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. In addition, not all securities will have the characteristics discussed in this release. Before investing in any Fannie Mae issued security, you should read the prospectus and prospectus supplement pursuant to which such security is offered.

