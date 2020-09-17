Fannie Mae Prices $930 Million Multifamily DUS REMIC (FNA 2020-M42) Under Its GeMS Program

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) priced its eighth Multifamily DUS® REMIC in 2020 totaling $930.3 million under its Fannie Mae Guaranteed Multifamily Structures (Fannie Mae GeMS™) program on September 15, 2020.

"We were pleased to be able to wrap up the quarter with the M42 and offer the market a positively convexed option backed by DUS 10/9.5 collateral," said Dan Dresser, Senior Vice President, Multifamily Capital Markets & Pricing. "In a month full of competing issuances, the M42 was able to find demand for duration and price at spreads not seen in over six years."

All classes of FNA 2020-M42 are guaranteed by Fannie Mae with respect to the full and timely payment of interest and principal. The structure details for the multi-tranche offering can be found in the table below:

Class

Original Face

Weighted Average Life

Coupon (%)

Coupon Type

Spread

Offered

Price

A1

$111,000,000

5.86

0.785

Fixed

S+30

100.50

A2

$619,284,372

9.76

1.270

Fixed

S+39

101.89

A3

$200,000,000

9.82

1.244

Fixed

S+35

102.00

X

$730,284,372

8.74

0.301

WAC IO

Not Offered

Not Offered

X3

$200,000,000

9.32

0.253

WAC IO

Not Offered

Not Offered

Total

$930,284,372




Group 1 Collateral


UPB: 

$930,284,372

Collateral:

148 Fannie Mae DUS MBS

Geographic Distribution: 

NY (13.8%), WA (11.6%), CA (11.1%)

Weighted Average Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR): 

2.17x

Weighted Average Loan-to-Value (LTV): 

59.1%

For additional information, please refer to the Fannie Mae GeMS REMIC Term Sheet (FNA 2020-M42) available on the Fannie Mae GeMS Archive page.

