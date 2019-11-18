Fannie Mae Prices a $1.19 Billion Multifamily DUS REMIC (FNA 2019-M25) Under Its GeMS Program

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) priced its tenth Multifamily DUS® REMIC in 2019 totaling $1.19 billion under its Fannie Mae Guaranteed Multifamily Structures (Fannie Mae GeMS™) program on November 15, 2019.

"The M25 brings the total 2019 GeMS issuance to $9.6 billion and marks the 93rd GeMS issuance since the 2011 kick-off of the GeMS program," said Dan Dresser, Vice President Capital Markets & Pricing. "This year has been a banner year for ACES issuance, as well, with 15 deals totaling $5.6 billion already in the market. The ability of investors and broker-dealers to structure REMICs with their own DUS collateral has been helpful to liquidity, particularly considering this year's volatile rate environment. As we head into December, we would like to express our appreciation for the support of our GeMS investor community and the broker-dealer network in 2019."

All classes of FNA 2019-M25 are guaranteed by Fannie Mae with respect to the full and timely payment of interest and principal. The structure details for the multi-tranche offering can be found in the table below:

Class Original Face Weighted

Average

Life Coupon (%) Coupon

Type Spread Offered Price AV1 $26,465,000 3.48 2.050 Fixed S+42 100 AV2 $430,143,568 6.27 2.266 Fixed S+54 100.5 X1 $456,608,568 6.10 1.051 WAC IO Not Offered Not Offered A1 $65,000,000 6.35 2.142 Fixed/AFC S+50 100 A2 $448,467,055 9.85 2.330 Fixed/AFC S+60 100 A3 $220,000,000 9.93 2.210 Fixed S+56 99.28 X $513,467,055 8.97 0.149 WAC IO Not Offered Not Offered X3 $220,000,000 9.43 0.245 WAC IO Not Offered Not Offered Total $1,190,075,623











Group 1 Collateral

UPB: $456,608,568

Collateral: 55 Fannie Mae DUS MBS

Geographic Distribution: CA (29.8%), DC (24.4%), VA (7.1%)

Weighted Average



Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR): 1.72x

Weighted Average



Loan-to-Value (LTV): 61.1%



Group 2 Collateral

UPB: $733,467,055

Collateral: 88 Fannie Mae DUS MBS

Geographic Distribution: CA (18.8%), VA (13.3%), FL (10.9%)

Weighted Average



Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR): 1.89x

Weighted Average



Loan-to-Value (LTV): 62%



For additional information, please refer to the Fannie Mae GeMS REMIC Term Sheet (FNA 2019-M25) available on the Fannie Mae GeMS Archive page https://www.fanniemae.com/portal/jsp/mbs/mbsmultifamily/gems_archive.html.

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. In addition, not all securities will have the characteristics discussed in this release. Before investing in any Fannie Mae issued security, you should read the prospectus and prospectus supplement pursuant to which such security is offered. You should also read our most current Annual Report on Form 10-K and our reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") available on the Investor Relations page of our Web site at www.fanniemae.com and on the SEC's Web site at www.sec.gov.

