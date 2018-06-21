Fannie Mae Prices a $535 Million Green Multifamily DUS REMIC (FNA 2018-M8) Under Its GeMS Program

"The M8 represents another step in the evolution of our Green Financing Business," said Dan Dresser, Vice President, Multifamily Capital Markets, Trading & Credit Pricing. "We were able to place approximately one-third of the M8 bonds with Socially Responsible Investment (SRI) funds. Fannie Mae recently was recognized by Climate Bonds Initiative as the world's largest Green Bond issuer in 2017, and we are keen to tap into the global demand for Green Bonds and add to the liquidity of the Agency CMBS market."

Fannie Mae's Multifamily Green Financing Business provides financing through several different green product offerings, encouraging apartment building owners to make energy and water savings improvements to their properties. In addition, the Fannie Mae Green Financing Business provides financing to properties holding a third-party, Fannie Mae-approved, Green Building Certification. Fannie Mae introduced the Green MBS product to the market in 2012 and has grown the book of business each year, culminating in the issuance of over $27 billion in 2017.

"Fannie Mae is proud that its Multifamily Green Financing Program received a second opinion review from the Center for International Climate Research (CICERO) this June," said Chrissa Pagitsas, Director, Multifamily Green Financing Business. "The second opinion provides an independent, research-based evaluation of the environmental robustness of our Green Financing Program. The M8 GeMS issuance, together with the Cicero review, illustrates the continuing growth and development of Fannie Mae's Green Financing Program. As a growing number of investors seek securities with Green outcomes, they can be confident that Fannie Mae will continue to provide attractive investment options that further the goal of increasing the environmental efficiency of America's multifamily housing stock."

All classes of FNA 2018-M8 are guaranteed by Fannie Mae with respect to the full and timely payment of interest and principal. The structure details for the multi-tranche offering are in the table below:

Class Original Face Weighted Average Life Coupon (%) Coupon Type Spread Offered Price A1 $30,000,000 6.75 3.325 WAC S+35 100.46 A2 $505,197,914 9.79 3.325 WAC S+55 98.87 Total $535,197,914

























Group 1 Collateral





UPB: $535,197,914 Collateral: 18 Fannie Mae DUS MBS Geographic Distribution: CA (30.0%), WA (28.4%), MI (12.4%) Weighted Average

Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR): 1.79x Weighted Average

Loan-to-Value (LTV): 63.0%

For additional information, please refer to the Fannie Mae GeMS REMIC Term Sheet (FNA 2018-M8) available on the Fannie Mae GeMS Archive page http://www.fanniemae.com/portal/jsp/mbs/mbsmultifamily/gems_archive.html.

