Fannie Mae Prices a $802 Million Multifamily DUS REMIC (FNA 2019-M12) Under Its GeMS Program

"The M12 marks Fannie Mae's 90th GeMS deal since Fannie Mae's trading desk began to market its own REMIC products under the banner in 2011," said Dan Dresser, Vice President Capital Markets & Pricing. "As much as the GeMS program enables Fannie Mae to customize structures for investors, its sister program, ACES, provides that same opportunity for all DUS market participants – investor and broker-dealer alike. As this low interest rate environment settles in and the market attempts to cope with high premium bonds, Fannie Mae's Multifamily program offers the flexibility to structure a portfolio solution."

All classes of FNA 2019-M12 are guaranteed by Fannie Mae with respect to the full and timely payment of interest and principal. The structure details for the multi-tranche offering can be found in the table below:

Class Original Face Weighted Average Life Coupon (%) Coupon Type Spread Offered Price A1 $41,300,000 6.87 2.414 FIX S+47 100 A2 $521,111,232 9.71 2.885 FIX S+60 102 A3 $240,000,000 9.85 2.843 FIX S+56 101.96 X $562,411,232 9.04 0.703 WAC IO Not offered Not offered X3 $240,000,000 9.35 0.711 WAC IO Not offered Not offered Total $802,411,232











Group 1 Collateral





UPB: $802,411,232 Collateral: 58 Fannie Mae DUS MBS Geographic Distribution: CA (22.02%), PA (20.16%), VA (11.76%) Weighted Average

Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR): 1.53x Weighted Average

Loan-to-Value (LTV): 67.5%

For additional information, please refer to the Fannie Mae GeMS REMIC Term Sheet (FNA 2019-M12) available on the Fannie Mae GeMS Archive page http://www.fanniemae.com/portal/jsp/mbs/mbsmultifamily/gems_archive.html.

