Fannie Mae Promotes Malloy Evans to EVP and Head of Single-Family

"Malloy brings impressive qualifications and deep knowledge of our Single-Family business and Fannie Mae, from risk management and credit policy to servicing and loss mitigation. He has a mission-first mindset that embodies our corporate values, and a strong commitment to serving homebuyers and lenders while ensuring the continued safety and soundness of the housing finance industry," said David C. Benson, President, Fannie Mae.

As Head of Single-Family, Evans will lead the team responsible for establishing Fannie Mae's single-family mortgage acquisition standards that help lenders safely originate mortgages, providing liquidity to the single-family mortgage market, and enabling credit to help U.S. homeowners buy, refinance, and rent homes.

"For more than a decade, I've witnessed Fannie Mae's Single-Family team consistently prioritize sustainable, affordable homeownership, notably over the past year as we helped homeowners stay in their homes during COVID-19, and most recently with our announcement of a new refinance option to help lower-income families," said Evans. "I'm proud of our commitment to help people across America gain access to sustainable homeownership, and I look forward to leading our Single-Family Business as we continue building on this progress."

