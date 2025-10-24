Fannie Mae Publishes October 2025 Economic and Housing Outlook

Fannie Mae

Oct 24, 2025, 10:00 ET

WASHINGTON, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae's (OTCQB: FNMA) monthly economic and housing outlook, published by the Economic and Strategic Research (ESR) Group, is now available. The forecast files, which contain the ESR Group's expectations for mortgage rates, single-family and multifamily originations, and real GDP growth, among other data points, can be found here.

Opinions, analyses, estimates, forecasts, beliefs, and other views of Fannie Mae's Economic and Strategic Research (ESR) Group included in these materials should not be construed as indicating Fannie Mae's business prospects or expected results, are based on a number of assumptions, and are subject to change without notice. How this information affects Fannie Mae will depend on many factors. Although the ESR Group bases its opinions, analyses, estimates, forecasts, beliefs, and other views on information it considers reliable, it does not guarantee that the information provided in these materials is accurate, current, or suitable for any particular purpose. Changes in the assumptions or the information underlying these views could produce materially different results. The analyses, opinions, estimates, forecasts, beliefs, and other views published by the ESR Group represent the views of that group as of the date indicated and do not necessarily represent the views of Fannie Mae or its management.

About the ESR Group
Fannie Mae's Economic and Strategic Research Group, led by Chief Economist Mark Palim, studies current data, analyzes historical and emerging trends, and conducts surveys of consumer and mortgage lender groups to provide forecasts and analyses on the economy, housing, and mortgage markets.

