Fannie Mae Receives 2024 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award for Sustained Excellence

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today announced it has received the 2024 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy. This is the 10th consecutive year for Fannie Mae's Multifamily business and the fourth consecutive year for the company's Single-Family business for outstanding contributions to increasing adoption of energy-efficiency improvements in housing.

Fannie Mae, an ENERGY STAR partner since 2011, is committed to creating positive environmental, social, and economic outcomes through mortgage finance. Leveraging its green financing business, Fannie Mae supports the multifamily and single-family housing markets by financing communities and homes that meet energy- and water-saving standards through green building programs and energy and water efficient improvements.

"Fannie Mae is proud to support ENERGY STAR's efforts to reduce the environmental impact of multifamily housing," said Karyn Sper, Senior Director, Multifamily Green and Duty to Serve, Fannie Mae. "ENERGY STAR's property and product certifications are an integral component of our $110 billion Green Financing program, which helps increase affordability for renters across the country."

In addition to Fannie Mae's Multifamily Green Financing Business – which provided $7.5 billion in liquidity to green financing in 2023 – the company partnered with industry leaders to launch the 2023 Multifamily Energy and Water Survey to collect multifamily property energy and water consumption and costs. The data collected will be used to provide transparency into how a multifamily building's energy or water consumption compares to similar multifamily buildings in the United States and will be used by the EPA to update the ENERGY STAR 1-100 energy performance score and the EPA Water Score for multifamily housing.

The Single-Family business has been recognized as an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year annually since the launch of its Single-Family Green MBS program in 2020. ENERGY STAR certification requirements are the baseline of the program, in which Fannie Mae provides green financing for loans backed by properties that achieve at a minimum 10% more energy efficiencies than residential properties built to state energy code.

"Our Single-Family Green MBS program demonstrates our commitment to achieving positive outcomes by financing single-family homes that exceed energy-standards," said Arthur Johnson, Vice President, Capital Markets, Fannie Mae. "We continue to increase partnerships with lenders, builders, and energy raters to help encourage more ENERGY STAR certified homes."

Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped families and businesses in America avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions.

