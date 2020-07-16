Fannie Mae Recognized as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion on 2020 Disability Equality Index

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) has been named one of the best places to work for disability inclusion as part of the 2020 Disability Equality Index® (DEI). The DEI is the nation's most comprehensive annual benchmarking tool that allows America's leading corporations to self-report their disability policies and practices. The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN.

"At Fannie Mae, we foster a fearless culture of inclusion. We pride ourselves on empowering and embracing individuals on their terms," said Nancy Jardini, Senior Vice President and Chief of the Office of Minority and Women Inclusion, Fannie Mae. "Our workforce reflects the communities we serve across America. This recognition by the DEI is an honor and we will continue our work to be a leader in disability inclusion."

Fannie Mae demonstrates its commitment to promoting diversity and fostering inclusion by:

Supporting employee resource groups (ERG), like In-Visible Inclusion, that provide awareness and resources for Fannie Mae employees. The In-Visible Inclusion ERG has hosted Americans with Disability 101 classes and American Sign Language workshops; celebrated autism awareness through our safe space community, "IN-Networking"; and commemorated National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

Partnering with external organizations that are leaders in disability inclusion, including Getting Hired , an organization dedicated to helping inclusive employers connect with and expand our recruitment of professional individuals and veterans with disabilities; and Disability:IN Inclusion Works, which connects a community of corporations to share best and evolving practices.

, an organization dedicated to helping inclusive employers connect with and expand our recruitment of professional individuals and veterans with disabilities; and Disability:IN Inclusion Works, which connects a community of corporations to share best and evolving practices. Embracing practices and technologies intended to promote accessibility and ensuring employees can easily access that information. This includes dedicated resource pages where employees can easily access information about Fannie Mae's Workplace Accommodations and Technology Accessibility and Productivity Features, and Accessibility Labs to introduce employees to technology features that promote accessibility.

Providing a robust menu of training intended to enhance inclusivity, including courses such as Inclusive Leadership training.

"The Disability Equality Index top scoring companies represent those businesses that have invested in accessibility and inclusion across their enterprise. As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the ADA, it is wonderful to see the progress made by these companies, and we hope to see continued progress and support for the DEI over the next 30 years," said Maria Town, President and CEO of AAPD.

The 2020 DEI measured companies' disability inclusion practices in a range of categories including Culture & Leadership; Enterprise-Wide Access; Employment Practices (Benefits, Recruitment, Employment, Education, Retention & Advancement, Accommodations); Community Engagement; and Supplier Diversity.

The complete 2020 Disability Equality Index report is available online at http://www.disabilityequalityindex.org.

To learn more about Fannie Mae's most recent awards and achievements, visit https://www.fanniemae.com/portal/about-fm/awards-achievements.html.

