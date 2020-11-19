Fannie Mae Recognized as "Best-of-the-Best Corporation for Inclusion" by the National Business Inclusion Consortium

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) has been named a top company for inclusion by the National Business Inclusion Consortium (NBIC), a coalition formed by the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC). This year's fifth annual "Best-of-the-Best Corporation for Inclusion" cohort features corporations in America that are committed to diversity and inclusion across all communities. Companies were evaluated based on internal, external, and supplier diversity efforts.

"At Fannie Mae, we are proud to foster a diverse workforce that reflects the communities we serve," said Jeffery R. Hayward, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, Fannie Mae. "This recognition by NBIC is a great honor and we will continue our work to drive diversity and inclusion in both the workplace and the marketplace."

Fannie Mae demonstrates its commitment to diversity and inclusion by:

Attracting, engaging, and retaining a diverse workforce.

Attracting, developing, and promoting opportunities for diverse suppliers, vendors, and business partners.

Fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace.

"The Best-of-the-Best designation honors corporations for their commitment to America's diverse employees and business owners, which includes LGBT people, people of color, women, and people with disabilities," said NGLCC Co-Founder and President Justin Nelson. "This designation is highly competitive and is bestowed only to corporations that we see constantly striving to strengthen and celebrate diversity. These corporations being honored are true leaders in ongoing global commitments to create a better future for all diverse communities in business."

The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) formed the National Business Inclusion Consortium in 2011. Only companies achieving industry-leading results across all diverse segments are eligible to receive the prestigious Best-of-the-Best designation from the NBIC, whose members include: NGLCC; Disability:IN; National Minority Supplier Development Council; National Veteran-Owned Business Association; United States Black Chambers, Inc.; United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; United States Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce; WEConnect International; Women Impacting Public Policy; and Women's Business Enterprise National Council.

