Fannie Mae Recognized as Top Place to Work for IT Professionals

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) is proud to announce being named one of the 100 Best Places to Work in IT for 2019 by IDG's Computerworld. This is the second year the company has been recognized for its dynamic workplace culture and mission, climbing to number 34 in the Large Organizations category.

Fannie Mae drives innovation across the industry by collaborating with lenders, FinTech companies, and other partners to simplify the mortgage process and provide a better overall experience for its customers and homebuyers. This is achieved through new services, solutions, and Agile methods for designing and developing those solutions.

"The mortgage process is unnecessarily complex. It is ripe for innovation and our technology team is helping drive positive change," said Kimberly Johnson, Chief Operating Officer, Fannie Mae. "We are delighted to be named one of the best places to work for IT professionals. We've made big improvements within our industry and there is much more underway. Being a great place to work that helps people access affordable homeownership is about as rewarding as it gets."

With its strategic and collaborative culture, and commitment to innovation and continuous learning, Fannie Mae offers a wide range of benefits for all life stages. These include work-life flexibility and education-related benefits such as tuition reimbursement, student loan repayment, scholarship assistance, and a specialized Career Development Program for technical professionals moving into leadership roles.

"Our team values working with leading edge technology and having real impact at scale while solving real world problems," Johnson said.

"The market for IT talent remains very tight, and employers continue to focus on finding and holding on to the best people," said Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis. "Our 2019 survey shows again that the Best Places to Work in IT are dynamic organizations that provide top pay and a broad array of programs and benefits designed to make them attractive places to work. Many show that they have a commitment to training, to diversity and to improved communication and teamwork."

Fannie Mae's technology team was honored recently with several awards, including Corinium's Top 50 Data and Analytics Professionals, BEYA Legacy Award, CIO 100 Award for the Robotics Process Initiative, Simcorp Thunderbird Award for Innovation, and the Financial Technology Forum News Innovation Award for Best Middle-to-Back Office Solution.

Computerworld's Best Places to Work in IT list is based on company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training, and retention. In addition, Computerworld conducts extensive surveys of lT workers, and their responses factor heavily in determining the rankings.

To learn more about Fannie Mae's most recent awards and achievements, visit http://www.fanniemae.com/portal/about-fm/awards-achievements.html.

Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of Americans. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit fanniemae.com and follow us on twitter.com/fanniemae.

