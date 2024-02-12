Fannie Mae Recognizes 32 High-Performing Mortgage Servicers Across Three Key Performance Areas

2023 STAR Program Evaluates Servicing Partners in General Servicing, Solution Delivery, and Timeline Management Categories

WASHINGTON, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today announced its 2023 Servicer Total Achievement and Rewards™ (STAR™) Program results, recognizing 32 mortgage servicers for competency, capacity, and overall performance. For more than a decade, Fannie Mae's STAR Program has awarded high-performing mortgage servicers for their loan volume and portfolio composition, and for demonstrating leading practices to improve the housing industry.

"Our servicing partners' success is essential to achieving Fannie Mae's goal of preserving homeownership and maintaining the safety and soundness of our business," said Cyndi Danko, Senior Vice President and Single-Family Chief Credit Officer, Fannie Mae. "We're proud to recognize our top-performing STAR Program servicers and their commitment to ensuring operational excellence, reducing credit loss, and continuously improving the overall homebuyer experience."

Since 2011, Fannie Mae's STAR Program has enabled broad and lasting improvements across the mortgage servicing industry by promoting servicing knowledge and excellence. The program continues to gain positive momentum and has seen sustained servicer improvement in both metric performance and operational assessment results year over year.

For the 2023 program year, mortgage servicers were evaluated for STAR Performer recognition in three categories: General Servicing, Solution Delivery, and Timeline Management based on the results of the Servicer Capability Framework and STAR Performance Scorecard.

The 2023 STAR Program recipients are:

General Servicing

Bank of America, N.A.

Carrington Mortgage Services

Fifth Third Bank, N.A.

Freedom Mortgage Corp.

Guild Mortgage Company, LLC

Iowa Bankers Mortgage Corporation

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

LoanCare, LLC

Provident Funding Associates, L.P.

Regions Bank

ServiceMac, LLC

Specialized Loan Servicing

The Huntington National Bank

Solution Delivery

Associated Bank-Corp

Broker Solutions, Inc.

Cenlar Federal Savings Bank

Colonial Savings, F.A.

Mortgage Clearing House

Mr. Cooper

RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing LLC

US Bank, NA

General Servicing and Solution Delivery

BOKF, National Association

M&T Bank Corp.

PennyMac Corp

PHH Corporation

Planet Home Lending, LLC

PNC Bank, N.A.

Truist Bank

General Servicing and Timeline Management

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Solution Delivery and Timeline Management

Rocket Mortgage, LLC

General Servicing, Solution Delivery, and Timeline Management

Newrez, LLC

