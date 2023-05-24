Fannie Mae Releases April 2023 Monthly Summary

News provided by

Fannie Mae

24 May, 2023, 16:05 ET

WASHINGTON, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae's (OTCQB: FNMA) April 2023 Monthly Summary is now available. The monthly summary report contains information about Fannie Mae's monthly and year-to-date activities for our gross mortgage portfolio, mortgage-backed securities and other guarantees, interest rate risk measures, and serious delinquency rates.

