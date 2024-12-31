Fannie Mae Releases November 2024 Monthly Summary

News provided by

Fannie Mae

Dec 31, 2024, 08:30 ET

WASHINGTON, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae's (OTCQB: FNMA November 2024 Monthly Summary is now available. The monthly summary report contains information about Fannie Mae's monthly and year-to-date activities for our gross mortgage portfolio, mortgage-backed securities and other guarantees, interest rate risk measures, and serious delinquency rates.

About Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae advances equitable and sustainable access to homeownership and quality, affordable rental housing for millions of people across America. We enable the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and drive responsible innovation to make homebuying and renting easier, fairer, and more accessible. To learn more, visit:
fanniemae.com | X (formerly Twitter) | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

Fannie Mae Newsroom
https://www.fanniemae.com/newsroom

Photo of Fannie Mae
https://www.fanniemae.com/resources/img/about-fm/fm-building.tif

Fannie Mae Resource Center
1-800-2FANNIE

SOURCE Fannie Mae

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Fannie Mae Announces 2025 Connecticut Avenue Securities (CAS) Issuance Calendar

Fannie Mae Announces 2025 Connecticut Avenue Securities (CAS) Issuance Calendar

Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) announced today its 2025 Connecticut Avenue Securities® (CAS) Issuance Calendar as part of its efforts to ensure...
Housing Market Unlikely to Thaw in 2025 Due to Affordability Challenges and 'Lock-in Effect'

Housing Market Unlikely to Thaw in 2025 Due to Affordability Challenges and 'Lock-in Effect'

Affordability and the so-called "lock-in effect" are expected to keep housing activity subdued in 2025, with existing home sales forecast to move...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Real Estate

Real Estate

Residential Real Estate

Residential Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics