Fannie Mae Reminds Homeowners, Renters, and Mortgage Servicers of Disaster Relief Options for Those Affected by Hurricane Idalia

WASHINGTON, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) is reminding homeowners and renters impacted by natural disasters, including Hurricane Idalia, of available mortgage assistance and disaster relief options. Mortgage servicers are also reminded of options to assist homeowners under Fannie Mae's guidelines. 

"The health and safety of those affected by Hurricane Idalia is our most urgent concern," said Cyndi Danko, Senior Vice President and Chief Credit Officer, Single-Family, Fannie Mae. "Once recovery efforts begin, we encourage homeowners experiencing hardship because of a natural disaster or storm to contact their mortgage servicer to discuss payment relief options as soon as possible. Homeowners and renters alike can learn more about disaster relief resources, including personalized support, by contacting Fannie Mae's free disaster recovery counseling services." 

Under Fannie Mae's guidelines for single-family mortgages impacted by a natural disaster: 

  • Homeowners may request mortgage assistance by contacting their mortgage servicer (the company listed on their mortgage statement) following a disaster.
  • Mortgage servicers are authorized to offer a forbearance plan for up to 90 days – even without establishing contact with the homeowner – if the servicer believes the home was affected by the disaster.
  • Homeowners affected by a disaster are often eligible to reduce or suspend their mortgage payments for up to 12 months by entering into a forbearance plan with their mortgage servicer. During this temporary reduction or pause in payments, homeowners will not incur late fees and foreclosure and other legal proceedings are suspended.
  • Following a forbearance plan, there are a number of options available to potentially help homeowners catch up on missed payments, including Disaster Payment Deferral.

In addition, homeowners currently on a COVID-19-related forbearance plan who were subsequently impacted by a natural disaster may still be eligible for assistance and should contact their mortgage servicer to discuss options. 

Homeowners and renters looking for disaster recovery resources may visit FannieMae.com to learn more about addressing immediate needs. Fannie Mae also offers help navigating the broader financial effects of a disaster to homeowners and renters through disaster recovery counseling at 855-HERE2HELP (855-437-3243).* Assistance is provided by Department of Housing and Urban Development-approved housing counselors who are trained disaster-recovery experts, which includes:  

  • A needs assessment and personalized recovery plan.
  • Help requesting financial relief from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), insurance, and other sources.
  • Web resources and ongoing guidance for up to 18 months.
  • Services available in Spanish and other languages.

Homeowners and renters can call 855-HERE2HELP (855-437-3243) to access Fannie Mae's disaster recovery counseling* free of charge or visit FannieMae.com for more information. 

*Operated by Money Management International/MMI 

About Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae advances equitable and sustainable access to homeownership and quality, affordable rental housing for millions of people across America.  

