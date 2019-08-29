Fannie Mae Reminds Residents and Mortgage Servicers of Assistance Options for Borrowers Affected by Hurricane Dorian

WASHINGTON, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) is reminding those impacted by Hurricane Dorian of available mortgage assistance and disaster relief options. Under Fannie Mae's guidelines for single-family mortgages:

Homeowners may request mortgage assistance by contacting their mortgage servicer following a disaster

Mortgage servicers are authorized to suspend or reduce a homeowner's mortgage payments immediately for up to 90 days – even without establishing contact – if the servicer believes the homeowner was affected

Homeowners affected by disaster are often eligible to reduce or suspend their mortgage payments for up to 12 months

During this temporary payment break:

Homeowners will not incur late fees



Credit bureau reporting is suspended



Foreclosure and other legal proceedings are suspended

When payments resume, a loan modification may help maintain the pre-disaster payment amount

Fannie Mae also offers help navigating the broader financial effects of a disaster to homeowners with a Fannie Mae-owned mortgage through its Disaster Response Network*, including:

A needs assessment and personalized recovery plan

Help requesting financial relief from FEMA, insurance, servicers, and other sources

Web resources and ongoing guidance from experienced disaster relief advisors

Homeowners can call 877-833-1746 to access Fannie Mae's Disaster Response Network™* or other available resources.

"We are monitoring the situation, and we urge those in the path of the storm to focus on their safety first as they prepare for the potential impact of Hurricane Dorian," said Malloy Evans, Senior Vice President and Single-Family Chief Credit Officer, Fannie Mae. "Along with our lending and servicing partners, Fannie Mae is committed to ensuring assistance is available to homeowners and renters in need. We encourage residents whose homes, employment, or income are affected by the storm to seek available assistance as soon as possible."

Homeowners can reach out to Fannie Mae directly by calling 1-800-2FANNIE (1-800-232-6643). For more information, please visit www.knowyouroptions.com/relief.

*Operated by Clearpoint Credit Counseling Solutions, a division of MMI, through its Project Porchlight program

Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of Americans. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit fanniemae.com and follow us on twitter.com/fanniemae.

SOURCE Fannie Mae

Related Links

http://www.fanniemae.com

